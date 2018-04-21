High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 21, 2018

Crystal Lake Central took third at the Woodstock Softball Tournament on Saturday, beating Johnsburg, 12-9, in the third-place game in Woodstock.

Morgann Paaske was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Tigers (5-6), Kyleigh Kessler had a double and drove in three, and Kenna Kessler was 4 for 4 with a double. Jess Cruz was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Adriana Montewska was 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored for the Skyhawks, Kate Linkletter was 4 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs, and Leah Kottke had a double and three RBIs.

Central went 2-1 in the eight-team tournament, beating Woodstock North, 8-6, and losing to Portage (Wis.), 6-5.

Larkin Slugfest: At Elgin, Dundee-Crown was 2-1 and took second in the tournament, losing to Joliet West, 3-0, in the championship. D-C (7-7) beat Hampshire, 1-0, and Larkin, 18-4. D-C’s Sydney Ruggles threw a complete-game shutout against Hampshire with nine strikeouts, and Kylie Ryza had a double and an RBI.

Sydney Young had a homer, four runs and three RBIs against Larkin, and Alaina Azar had a double and four RBIs. Ruggles struck out 10 against Joliet West.

In other action, Hampshire beat Oak Lawn, 9-0. Delaney Rummell was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, double and four RBIs, and Morgan Haefling drove in two. Shai-Ann Currie tossed six shutout innings, striking out six.

Huntley 3, St. Charles East 2: At Ottawa, Grace Kutz had a walk-off hit to send the Raiders to the win. Briana Bower went three innings with three strikeouts, Tiffany Giese was 2 for 4 with a double, and Autumn Kasal was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Ottawa 5, Huntley 4: At Ottawa, Giese was 4 for 4 with four steals in the loss for Huntley (11-3). Sofia Tenuta was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Taylor Zielinski was 2 for 4.

Prairie Ridge 7-4, Sycamore 3-14: At Sycamore, Bella Crimaldi went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader split for the Wolves (4-3). Haley Barnes added a homer and two RBIs, and Nichole Kiddy was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Barnes threw all seven innings, allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Kiddy had a solo homer in Game 2.

Cary-Grove 6-5, St. Charles North 5-3: At St. Charles, Anna Whitaker went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs in Game 1 for C-G. Jill Deering had a double and two RBIs.

Emma Hill allowed an earned run on eight hits over nine innings, striking out five. Hill had a triple, double and two RBIs in Game 2, Francesca Cruz had a double and an RBI, and Whitaker was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Katy Wieczorek picked up the win in Game 2, allowing two runs in seven innings.

Libertyville Quad: At Libertyville, McHenry defeated Waubonsie Valley, 9-1, and lost to Libertyville, 8-7. Jocelyn Currie had a homer and two RBIs against Waubonsie, Tori Boysen had two doubles and an RBI, and Tiffany Kirk had a double. Ashley Dehmlow added a solo homer and picked up the win, striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Kate Funk hit a homer and drove in three against Libertyville.

Marist 19-14, Marian Central 5-4: At Chicago, the Hurricanes (5-4, 0-2 ESCC) lost both games in East Suburban Catholic Conference action. Maggie Finnegan had a home run and two RBIs in Game 1, Jenna Golembiewski hit a solo homer, and Ellen Sharp had two RBIs. Sharp added a homer and three RBIs in Game 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Woodstock North Invite: At Woodstock, Woodstock North's Taylor Prerost tallied nine goals over the weekend as the Thunder took second place overall. After beating Belvidere, 6-2, on Friday, the Thunder earned wins against Hampshire, 4-1, and Genoa-Kingston, 5-0, on Saturday. North improves to 11-2 overall, setting a program record for wins in a season.

Lauren Kunke added three goals, Anastasia Mazzanti had two, and Ivette Diaz had one. Prerost and Mazzanti each had three assists, and Kunke added two. Anicca Mackay-Slavin made 14 saves.

Huntley 3, Mundelein 1: At Mundelein, Avery Fitzgerald scored twice in the win for the Raiders (5-5-1). Yetzemany Solis recorded Huntley's third goal, and Hannah Scholer added two assists.

Dundee-Crown 4, Hoffman Estates 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (6-7) scored three second-half goals. Scoring for D-C were Genny Rendl, Kendall Kieltyka, Della Griffin and Katelyn Skibinski. Rendl dished out two assists, and Diana Santillan made four saves.

BASEBALL

Cary-Grove 9, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, Ryan Ignoffo had a homer and three RBIs for the Trojans (11-2-1, 6-2 FVC) in Fox Valley Conference action. Matt Breig had a double and two RBIs, Quinn Priester had three hits, and Tristan Atkins had a double and two runs.

Brandon Meinke went five innings for the win, giving up two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Erik Hedmark drove in two for D-C (3-10, 2-5).

Jacobs 4-4, Huntley 2-5: At Algonquin, the Eagles (6-3-1, 4-1 FVC) and Red Raiders (12-3, 4-2) split the FVC doubleheader. Liam Oreskovich drove in two runs for Jacobs in Game 1. Anthony Wilson allowed two runs over six innings with seven strikeouts. Jason Peters went 3 for 3 with a double for Huntley, and Jordan Goldstein had two doubles.

In Game 2, Hunter Rumachik had a walk-off homer in the eighth for Huntley, while Jason Peters had two doubles and an RBI. Rumachik didn't allow any earned runs on six hits in five innings for Huntley, striking out seven. Bryce Vincent went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Conant 4, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, Bryce Vincent and Matt Camp each drove in a run for the Eagles. Adam Sonnefeldt allowed an earned run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Crystal Lake Central 12, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers beat the Whip-Purs in FVC play. Alec Bolanowski was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Central, Camden Nisenson was 3 for 4 with a double and four runs, and Jake Staples had three RBIs.

Reece Mensching drove in two, and James Mills earned the win, giving up two runs on six hits in five innings. Ben Corcelles and Andrew Krajecki both had an RBI for Hampshire (7-9, 1-8).

Richmond-Burton 7-3, Johnsburg 2-4: At Johnsburg, the Kishwaukee River Conference rivals split the doubleheader. R-B’s Jake Rosing went the distance in Game 1, allowing an earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts. Brandon Bannon was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for R-B (7-9, 4-3 KRC).

In Game 2, Noah Alanis had a double and two RBIs for Johnsburg (8-5, 3-1 KRC). Adam Jayko threw eight innings, giving up three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Jacob Poppe went seven innings for R-B, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Woodstock 10-2, Woodstock North 6-7: At Woodstock, Jacob Waryck had a double and three RBIs for the Blue Streaks (2-9, 1-4 KRC) in Game 1. Evan Bridges drove in two, and Evan Geske had three hits. Jacob Laha had three RBIs with a double for the Thunder.

Laha, Darling, Felipe De Avila and Nicco Mazzanti drove in a run for North (6-7-1, 3-3 KRC) in Game 2. Jake Busse struck out 11 in six innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits.

Marist 9-7, Marian Central 1-1: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes dropped both ESCC games. Sam Lavin had a double and an RBI for Marian (5-7, 0-3 ESCC) in Game 1, and Bryce Radcliffe went 2 for 2 with a double in Game 2.

Westminster Christian 6-11, Alden-Hebron 4-1: At Woodstock, the Giants were swept by the Warriors in a Northeastern Athletic Conference doubleheader. Brad Judson struck out six in seven innings and allowed four runs for A-H (6-7, 5-2 NAC). Josh Rolnicki and Justin Strand each had an RBI.

North Boone 21-3, Harvard 14-5: At Poplar Grove, the Hornets (5-8) and Vikings split the doubleheader. Jagur Streit (2 for 4) had a double and three RBIs in Game 1. Andrew Cooke, Shawn Bough and Brett Lehman each drove in two, while Blake Bischke (3 for 5) and Dylan Stephens (2 for 4, double) each had three runs scored.

Cooke struck out 10 in six innings in Game 2, allowing no earned runs on three hits. Austin Gratz was 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Grayslake Central 7, McHenry 5: At Grayslake, Nick Finley drove in two runs for the Warriors (10-4), and Jake Evans had a triple and an RBI. Ian Grubich scattered three hits and didn't allow any earned runs in four innings.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Lake Park Invite: At Roselle, Dundee-Crown was 10th out of 15 teams with 24 points. Lake Park won with 151. D-C's Tarrah Kamp placed second in discus (125 feet, 2 inches), and Tyshae Posey took fourth in the 200 (25.92).

BOYS TENNIS

Grayslake North Invite: At Grayslake, the Raiders placed first at the eight-team meet. Jack Adams and Brady Michel were first at No. 2 doubles, Ben Saiz and Abhilash Parath took first at No. 3 doubles, Saarav Desai was first at No. 1 singles, and Justin Schee was first at No. 2 singles.

Downers Grove South Invite: At Downers Grove, Jacobs beat Rolling Meadows, 4-1, and lost to Downers Grove South, 3-2. Kerwin Chong (No. 1 singles), Kyle Burton (No. 2 singles), Kevin Burton and Chris Kastritis (No. 1 doubles), and Ethan Schmidt and Brandon Dinh (No. 4 doubles) all won against Rolling Meadows.

BOYS WATER POLO

Little Village Tournament: At Chicago, McHenry went 3-0 to win the tournament. The Warriors defeated Stagg, 6-0, in the championship and also beat George Washington, 8-0, and Little Village, 12-2.

Riley Hedberg led McHenry’s offense with seven goals, Tyler Hemphill had five, and Jonah Smith added four. Louis Burns had three goals, Megan Frost and Ryan Wilberger had two apiece, and Nathan Murrin had 17 saves.