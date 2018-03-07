Letter: Bibbiano for DuPage County sheriff

To the editor:

When I think of Frank Bibbiano, I think of safety and security in our community, not politics and red tape. I have known Frank for a long time, and he is an ethical, compassionate person who, as current undersheriff of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, has served not only Elmhurst with excellence, but all of DuPage County for the last 19 years. One of the hardest-working people you will ever meet and a protective and thoughtful family man, Frank is dedicated to public safety and works tirelessly to ensure DuPage County residents feel safe in the communities where they work, eat, play and rest. Please join me in supporting Frank Bibbiano for DuPage County sheriff.

Jomarie Belmont

Elmhurst