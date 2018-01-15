McHenry completes boat launch project at Miller Riverfront Park

McHENRY – The city has completed its motorized boat launch at Miller Riverfront Park nearly three decades after its initial design and construction.

The McHenry City Council met Monday to discuss the project and a final payment to R.E. Hummel Construction Co. The city paid the Island Lake-based company $239,953 for the completed work on the launch, according to city documents.

The project has been part of plans for the park since 1988, but it stalled because of then-new rules adopted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The policy limited the number of boat ramps and multiuser piers in the Fox Lake-Chain O’ Lakes region to those that already existed, according to city documents.

The remainder of the project, such as installation of a gravel parking lot, proceeded. The city also developed a road with space to accommodate boats and a path leading to a carry-in area for canoes and rowboats, according to city documents.

The project includes the ramp itself along with galvanized seawalls, boat tie-ups and bollards, according to city documents.

McHenry Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said the ramp installation has been a goal and priority for his department as well as the city.

“Increasing access to the Fox River has constantly ranked near the top of both the master and strategic plan,” Hobson said. “Unfortunately, simply acquiring the rights to the boat launch … has long been a stumbling block.”

The city worked with Lakemoor and Johnsburg to acquire rights to an approved but unused boat launch, which allowed the project to move forward, Hobson said.

Miller Riverfront Park, 2900 Charles Miller Road, also offers a playground and nature area with fishing and picnic amenities.