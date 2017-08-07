After DUI charge, Richmond-Burton’s Patrick Elder out as football coach for 2017 season

Shaw Media file photo Richmond-Burton head coach Patrick Elder will not coach in 2017 after a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his July 15 arrest by Spring Grove police. (Daniel J)

RICHMOND – With high school football practice beginning statewide Monday, Richmond-Burton School District 157 Superintendent Tom Lind confirmed that Patrick Elder will not serve as the high school’s head football coach this fall.

Veteran assistants Tad DePorter and Brett Zick will act as co-head coaches for the 2017 season, Lind said.

Elder, who was hired in 2006 as the Rockets' athletic director and head football coach, faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his July 15 arrest by Spring Grove police.

The 44-year-old administrator could face more serious charges as the State’s Attorney’s Office examines Elder’s driving record, which, according to online court records, includes a pair of DUI convictions from 1991 and 1995 in McLean County.

Prosecutors had not filed upgraded charges as of Monday, according to court records.

Penalties for a third DUI conviction include a mandatory minimum of 10 days in jail or 480 hours of community service.

Other penalties can include a loss of driving privileges for at least 10 years, three to seven years in prison, up to four years of probation and up to $25,000 in fines.

Although Elder is stepping away from his coaching duties, he remains active as Richmond-Burton’s athletic director, Lind said.

District 157’s next board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Lind declined to comment on whether Elder would face disciplinary action.

In 11 seasons as head football coach, the Rockets have gone 85-38 under Elder.

He has led Richmond-Burton to 10 straight postseason appearances, including a spot in the Class 4A state championship game in 2011.