Police recovered gun at scene where teen was shot by Marengo officer

Kevin Lyons - kelyons@shawmedia.com Police have cordoned off a home in the 700 Block of Prairie Street in Marengo where an officer-involved shooting happened Saturday night.

MARENGO – A loaded handgun was found at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in which a veteran Marengo police officer shot a 16-year-old who authorities said pointed a firearm at the officer late Saturday night.

Marengo Police Chief Richard Solarz said Monday that the teenager was treated and released from the hospital and has since been taken into custody on an unrelated juvenile warrant.

Solarz said he would not comment on how many shots were fired, where the juvenile was struck or the name of the officer involved until the investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and McHenry County Investigative Assistance Team is completed.

A 911 radio dispatch from Marengo Fire Rescue District Saturday night reported that a male had been shot in the abdomen.

He said officers in the department do not wear body cameras, and if there was any audio or video from a dash camera it could not be released because a juvenile was involved, according to state law. The Northwest Herald filed a FOIA request Monday for any corresponding audio or video.

Law enforcement sources said Sunday that the juvenile was 16 years old.

Police were responding to “suspicious activity” just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Prairie Street before the shooting occurred, police said.

“Initial reports indicate that upon arrival, officers were confronted by a juvenile armed with a firearm,” the statement said.

Police were not responding to a domestic call or a party, Solarz said over the weekend. The officer who fired the weapon was not injured and is on administrative leave — a normal department policy after an officer-involved shooting. The officer has been with the department for 10 years.

First Assistant State's Attorney Robert Zalud said that generally when dealing with an officer-related shooting, prosecutors determine if any criminal conduct occurred by either party after a thorough investigation is completed.

"If there is probable cause, we will go from there to see if criminal charges can be brought," Zalud said.

Zalud declined to comment specifically on the Marengo case.