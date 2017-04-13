$30 million in DeKalb apartments sold, Cornerstone buildings acquired

DeKALB – Several apartment buildings in the northwest part of DeKalb sold for more than $30 million at the end of March to a Normal-based company, records show.

Hunter Normal Properties LLC acquired the properties March 31 with sale prices ranging from $410,000 to nearly $9.8 million, according to DeKalb County property transaction records. Most of the buildings are located on Aspen Court, Russell Road, Spiros Court and Pappas Drive. Among sellers of the properties is principal owner Paul S. Sauser

David Aronin of Evanston-based Extended Care Consulting is the agent for Hunter Normal Properties. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A day earlier, the building where Barb City Bagels operates at 122 S. First St., which is being sought for demolition to make room for the $7.5 million Cornerstone project, was sold for $475,000, records show.

With this acquisition, the only remaining building involved with the project whose sale is yet to be reported is the vacant Otto’s building at 118 W. Lincoln Highway, which the city has sought to have repaired or demolished in the past.

The building at 122 E. Lincoln Highway that houses the Mediterraneo restaurant was sold for $188,000, and the former Glitter building at 124 E. Lincoln Highway was sold for about $101,000.