New restaurant open in Richmond historic district

RICHMOND – A team of local entrepreneurs are trying to bring an urban, edgy feel to the village of yesteryear with a new burgers and brats restaurant and bar in Richmond’s historic district.

Richmond BratHaus, at 10310 Main St, has been met with strong community support, Gina Garbis said.

“We have had a really warm welcoming,” she said. “The support has been amazing. We’ve had a lot of people from town and out of town. A lot of people passing through, We have a really great support base and we’re excited to be here.”

Brothers Jerry and Tony Garbis grew up in the restaurant business, as their father owns a chain of fast-food restaurants in Westchester, Garbis said. When husband and wife Gina and Jerry moved to Richmond about five years ago, they liked the building but never had serious business plans until it became available.

Gina and Jerry, along with husband and wife team Tony and Amanda Garbis lease the property and operate the business.

“We live within walking distance and we were looking for something to do, something we like to do,” Gina Garbis said. “We thought we would add a different kind of flavor to the area. … We have another place called Scooters in Lake Bluff that is a Chicago-style, fast-food kind of place.”

Richmond’s small-town charm drew the couple to the area, she said.

“We liked the potential,” she said. “It has a yesterday kind of feel to it, and we got this building and thought we could restore the integrity of the antique vibe and give it a modern spin.”

The restaurant serves a menu that has something for everyone including kids, she said. The place also offers a bar with craft beers, cocktails and specialty mixed drinks and eclectic, vintage art. The team hopes to build branch out its event space in the future – particularly as their daughter is musician who already plays around McHenry County and the Chicago area under the name Rhea Rocks.

“There is definitely a place for live music,” Garbis said. “We would like to develop the second floor for live music and parties, but it’s one step at a time for now.”