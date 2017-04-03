New leadership elected in Sycamore with Curt Lang as mayor, Mary Kalk as clerk

Sycamore mayor elect Curt Lang thanks his supporters after learning he defeated his two challengers during an election night gathering Tuesday April 4, 2017. His wife Karen is at his side. Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Media (Mary Beth Nolan)

Sycamore voters have elected Curt Lang as their new leader.

Lang, currently a 1st Ward Alderman, defeated two other experienced candidates in Tuesday’s consolidated election to become the next mayor of Sycamore.

Lang earned 1,376 votes (44.94 percent), while Candy Smith, Sycamore city clerk and former alderman, earned 1,095 votes (35.76 percent) and 4th Ward Alderman Rick “Spider” Kramer earned 591 votes (19.3 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Lang said his business experience and having lived in Sycamore for 40 years are key factors that got him elected.

He said his first initiative will be to work with the City Council and city manager to establish goals to make Sycamore a better place.

“I’m going to try to be a good communicator,” Lang said. “That’s not necessarily a change, but I believe it is the secret to success as an elected official.”

Lang, who has lived in Sycamore since 1976, has been a 1st Ward alderman for six years. He manages Courtview Dental Center in Sycamore and also is a property developer.

The Sycamore mayor earns a salary of $20,000 a year plus $5,000 a year for serving as liquor commissioner.

Mayor Ken Mundy did not seek re-election after three terms in office.

SYCAMORE CITY COUNCIL

Only one seat on the council was contested, and unofficial election results indicate Virginia M. Sherrod won the race for 4th Ward alderwoman with slightly more than half of the votes.

Sherrod faced James Bisceglie but came out in the lead with 388 votes (51.94 percent), compared with Bisceglie’s 359 votes (48.06 percent), according to unofficial results.

Sherrod is a lifelong Sycamore resident.

Three current council members ran unopposed for re-election and will retain their seats, including 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer, 2nd Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen and 3rd Ward Alderman Steve Braser.

The 4th Ward seat was occupied by Rick “Spider” Kramer, who ran for mayor of Sycamore during this election season.

SYCAMORE CITY CLERK

Five candidates sought the office, with Mary Kalk winning the election with 1,114 votes (37.23 percent), according to unofficial results.

Lisa Hepker with 970 votes (32.42 percent) finished second, according to unofficial results.

Kalk currently works in property management in Sycamore and has lived in the city for 42 years, she said.

Kalk said she is excited to begin working with city officials and serve the community. She said she hopes to bring kindness and open communication to the position.

“I love the people of Sycamore,” she said.

Candy Smith was the clerk for the past 16 years but ran for Sycamore mayor during this election cycle.

The clerk earns a salary of more than $60,000 per year.