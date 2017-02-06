GM names Ray Chevrolet its top Business Elite dealer in nation

FOX LAKE – General Motors has named Ray Chevrolet its No. 1 Business Elite dealer in the nation for 2016, according to a news release from the dealership.
It is the fifth year in a row that Ray Chevrolet has been named the No. 1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the North Central Region, the news release stated. A sales increase of 18 percent over the previous year helped it achieve the national honor.
To qualify as a Business Elite partner, dealerships must create a dedicated Business Elite sales force, receive specialized GM commercial vehicle training, invest in specialized facilities and equipment to service the vehicles, and sell a minimum number of vehicles per year, the news release stated.
“It’s an accomplishment just to qualify as a Business Elite dealer,” Ray Chevrolet owner Ray Scarpelli said in the news release. “To be ranked No. 1 in the country is a testament to the quality of the people who work here.”