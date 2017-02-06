GM names Ray Chevrolet its top Business Elite dealer in nation

Mike Pekarscik, district manager of GM Fleet and Commercial (from left); Ted Pfister, zone manager of GM Fleet and Commercial; Susan Keenehan, regional director of North Central Region GM Fleet and Commercial; Ray Scarpelli, dealer principle of Ray Chevrolet; Brian Farrar, Ray Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial director; Ray Scarpelli III‚ sales manager; and Scott Kalish, Ray Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial manager, pose with trophies awarded to Ray Chevrolet after General Motors named it its top Business Elite dealer in the U.S. (Photo provided)

FOX LAKE – General Motors has named Ray Chevrolet its No. 1 Business Elite dealer in the nation for 2016, according to a news release from the dealership.

It is the fifth year in a row that Ray Chevrolet has been named the No. 1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the North Central Region, the news release stated. A sales increase of 18 percent over the previous year helped it achieve the national honor.

To qualify as a Business Elite partner, dealerships must create a dedicated Business Elite sales force, receive specialized GM commercial vehicle training, invest in specialized facilities and equipment to service the vehicles, and sell a minimum number of vehicles per year, the news release stated.

“It’s an accomplishment just to qualify as a Business Elite dealer,” Ray Chevrolet owner Ray Scarpelli said in the news release. “To be ranked No. 1 in the country is a testament to the quality of the people who work here.”