Job hunting help in the new year

Candace H. Johnson-For Shaw Media Mary Lou Claussen, of Round Lake stands up to talk about having confidence in yourself when looking for a job while attending, 5 Steps to Your Next Job, an interactive workshop presented by the Job Center of Lake County at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee. (Candace H)

The new year is a time to implement resolutions, from losing weight to quitting smoking. For many, it’s finding a new job or making a career change.

While any time of the year is a good time to job hunt, the beginning of the year is unique, said Eva Locke, supervisor of the Job Center of Lake County, which is part of Lake County Workforce Development.

“It’s a time of re-evaluation of goals for employers and job seekers alike. Many employers come out with new budget and staffing strategies in January. Likewise, workers commit to new training and career goals.”

The Job Center of Lake County, which Locke has worked for since its inception 19 years ago, is a resource she wishes more residents took advantage of.

“Part of it is people don’t necessarily pay attention until they need it,” she said. “Customers have described the job center to me as a hidden gem. We want jobseekers and businesses alike to know about this free resource.”

The job center serves all members of the public and has resources for job seekers who may have a barrier to employment or a specialized situation including veterans, youth, seniors, ex-offenders and individuals with disabilities.

Whether you’ve been laid-off, are returning to work, in a career transition or new to the job market, the Job Center of Lake County advises residents to attend an informational session to assess their goals, develop a career plan, hone job search skills and connect with other programs and resources.

Informational sessions are held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Thursdays at 1 N. Genesee St., in Waukegan. Sessions are also held at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and noon Wednesdays at the Workforce Development Satellite Office in Building 4 of the College of Lake County’s Grayslake campus.

5 Steps to Your Next Job

For the past three years, the job center has offered a monthly 10-hour workshop spread over five days called “5 Steps to Your Next Job,” designed to help job seekers put a destination and a strategy behind their job search.

“I see many job seekers leap into job search with lots of energy but little strategy,” Locke said. “In many ways, they remind me of someone who doesn’t know how to swim, who’s fighting to get to the other side of the pool. Great swimmers conserve energy and move strategically.”

The workshop helps job seekers learn about career assessment, market research, building their job search brand, networking and sealing the deal.

“Graduates email me regularly to tell me how they’ve launched their next career using these techniques,” said Locke, noting a recent workshop at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee had 48 job seekers in attendance.

Upcoming workshops will be held 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13-17 at the Job Center of Lake County, 1 N. Genesee St., in Waukegan,

and 10 a.m. to noon March 13-17 at the Round Lake Area Library at 906 Hard Rd., in Round Lake.

Email elocke@lakecountyil.gov or call (847) 377-3439 to reserve a seat.

For qualified job seekers lacking a particular certificate or qualification, the job center can fund additional training or a paid internship to help increase their employability and earning power.

The job center also assists employers by hosting job fairs and on-site recruitment events.

“We can help employers build a skilled workforce through various training, grant and internship opportunities. We also help with recruiting, building job descriptions and sourcing resumes for openings,” Locke said.

Employers can call (847) 377-3450 and ask for a business service team member for assistance.