Floor & Decor hosts Gurnee grand opening

Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will open the doors to its new Gurnee Mills location – the company’s sixth store in Illinois – on Jan. 12.

The 69,310-square-foot Floor & Decor retail store and design center, at Gurnee Mills, opens with a team of about 40 employees led by Andrea Dentel, the new store’s chief executive merchant, according to a news release.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Gurnee,” Dentel in the release. “With the launch of our sixth store in the state, we are committed to providing Chicagoans with an extensive array of flooring products at unbeatable prices, and we look forward to forming relationships with this great community, one shopper at a time.”

“The opening of Floor & Decor further cements Gurnee Mills’ positioning as a one-stop shopping destination for Lake County families,” Gurnee Mills General Manager Randy Ebertowski said in the release. “The company’s stellar reputation and demonstrated commitment to the communities it serves are a perfect fit for our mall.”

Established in 2000, Georgia-based Floor & Decor offers homeowners and professional contractors access to a superstore range of selections at warehouse prices with showroom quality.

Following its Jan. 12 grand opening, the Gurnee Mills Floor & Decor store will host a family-friendly “Super Saturday” event beginning at 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Bricks 4 Kids will have an interactive Lego station, with Duplo blocks for 3-5 year olds and Legos for children 6+ from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. During that time, there will also be face painting and cups of Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, and Caramel popcorn from Popcorn for All. Acoustic guitarist Judson Brown will perform from noon to 2 p.m..

Beginning at noon, the first 200 shoppers ages 18 and older in line for a dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million. Prizes will be awarded for the following dice combinations:

• Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card.

• Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card.

• Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million.

The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated or at 2 p.m., whichever occurs first.