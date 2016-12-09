Jerry Smith says he plans run for DeKalb mayor

DeKALB – Jerry Smith, a former executive director of the DeKalb County Community Foundation and a longtime community leader, says he plans to run for mayor during the city’s April 2017 consolidated election.

“I’ve been asked many times to consider running for mayor,” Smith said Friday in a news release. “With the present state of affairs, especially the seeming lack of congeniality and cooperation among many facets in the city, I feel now is the time to make this decision.”

Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who turned 73 in September, has served on the boards of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp., Kishwaukee Hospital and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. A Northern Illinois University graduate, Smith has also served on the school’s alumni and foundation boards, NIU Huskie Club and the Northern Star Alumni board.

Although he retired in 2009, Smith currently serves as a member of Rep. Bob Pritchard’s Veterans Committee.

Smith has lived in DeKalb for 55 years. He lives with his wife, Ging, and has one son, Eric, who lives in Peoria.

Mayor John Rey has said he plans to seek for re-election. Rey was elected to his first term as DeKalb mayor in 2013. Michael Embrey, a local businessman and longtime resident, has also said he plans to run.

Candidates can file nominating petitions starting at 8 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Fourth St.