High school football: St. Charles North clinches playoffs, Geneva keeps postseason hopes alive with win against Elgin

ST. CHARLES – If anything is plainly evident through the first seven games of the high school football season, it’s St. Charles North’s offense is a well-oiled, high-powered machine.

The North Stars breezed past Streamwood 56-7 in an Upstate Eight River game Oct. 7.

It was the second straight game in which North scored more than 50 points and the fifth time it scored more than 40.

Nick Hunnewinkel opened the scoring with a 60-yard punt return, and North (6-1 overall, 3-1 UER) scored three times in the final five minutes of the first half for a commanding 35-0 lead on its way to clinching a playoff spot.

Lucas Segobiano had a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, and Eric Lins had two rushing scores in the second quarter before Zach Mettetal found Adam Durocher for an 18-yard score just before halftime.

Segobiano’s big kickoff return to open the second half set up Lins for a 1-yard touchdown run that made it 42-0, and Michael Hohensee and Collin Srocki had scoring runs for a 56-0 lead.

The North Stars will hit the road to face Geneva at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Geneva 43, Elgin 12

GENEVA – In what was a must-win to keep its playoff hopes alive, Geneva turned to Lance Arni to power the offense against Elgin.

The senior running back rushed 29 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-12 win.

Arni scored twice in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, but Elgin cut the deficit to 14-12. Arni’s 11-yard run and two-point conversion run made it 22-12 before Kyle Evert hit Garrett Sneed for a touchdown and a 29-12 lead at the half.

Arni and Evert had scoring runs in the second half to pad the lead.

Geneva improved to 3-4 on the season and 2-3 in UER play before a home game against St. Charles North on Oct. 14.

St. Francis 35, Lake Forest Academy 28

WHEATON – The first six games weren’t what St. Francis had in mind.

Game No. 7 was a much different affair.

After six straight lopsided losses, the Spartans defeated Lake Forest Academy 35-28 in a Chicago Catholic League crossover Oct. 9.

Nolan Pechan, who missed five straight games with an injury, rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Sidari had 106 of the Spartans’ 416 rushing yards, including a 32-yard scamper that gave the home team the lead for good late in the third quarter.

Joe Lang had two interceptions for St. Francis (1-6 overall), which hosts Fenwick at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Marmion 21, St. Laurence 12

AURORA – After falling flat in a 47-7 loss against Fenwick on Sept. 30, the Cadets answered with a 21-12 win against a solid St. Laurence team Oct. 7. The Vikings came in having won four straight, and they had handed 6-1 Benet its lone loss of the year in the season opener.

Marmion (5-2) will look to lock up a playoff berth with a win against host De La Salle on Oct. 14.