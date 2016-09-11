Oswego edges Joliet West in defensive struggle

On Saturday afternoon in what was expected to be a low scoring game between Oswego and Joliet West, was exactly as advertised.

After stopping West on the opening drive of the game, Oswego marched 81 yards in 17 plays, consuming 8:30 on the clock, as Anthony Grimes scored from 1 yard out to earn a hard fought 7-3 victory over the Tigers in a Southwest Prairie Conference tilt.

Neither team could get anything established offensively, mostly due to great defensive efforts by both teams.

The Panthers (3-0) had drives of eleven and nine plays in the first half, but the West (1-2) defense held them at bay and stopped both drives on fourth down situations.

After the nine play drive stop by West , the Tigers took over on their own 23 yard line with 2:08 left in the half. Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Aubry engineered an 11 play drive, that included nine passes, but stalled at the Oswego 14 yard line. After a five yard penalty on West, Matthew Prieboy hit a 36 yard field goal to end the half and the scoring in the game.

"Credit the West defense for how they played," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "But this one feels like a loss, we will take 3-0, but we will prepare this week like we are 2-1.

"We came out flat and complacent and that goes into the preparation during the week. We have to teach how to win. We have a motto - separation in the preparation. We didn't prepare this week. We challenge the kids to come out hot, ready to play and that first drive was great, then we just lost it mentally on offense. The penalties and dumb mistakes. That has to change."

West could never get a running game established against the big front of the Panthers. Aubry was 14 of 36 passing for 147 yards, but also had two interceptions.

"I hate losing, especially in these tight games, but we are right there," West coach Jason Aubry said. "We are very close. Our defense again stepped up and played very, very well. Offensively, we started to move the ball a little bit, and then we had errors.

"So many opportunities on the offensive side. A dropped ball, an errant pass, a penalty at the wrong time are some of those little things that make a big difference in a game like this. We never got the running game established, which would have opened up the pass even more. We have a fairly young offense.

"Kevon Dorris made a couple of really nice catches, and then there were a few times the ball just bounced off his hands. We have young guys, but there is a time in a season where you can’t blame it on young guys anymore. Yeah, they are sophomores – but at this point in the season, we should be rolling, and I think we are getting to that point."

West forced Oswego into three second half turnovers as Andrew Smith intercepted a pass, with Robert Ford and Julius Garrett recovering Panther fumbles but could not take advantage of the situation.

After the Garrett fumble recovery, West put together one last drive with 6:15 remaining. It was the longest drive of the second half by either team – eight plays. But Oswego held on a fourth and five and ran out the clock.

Oswego was lead by senior running back Drew White, as he rushed for 130 yards on 30 carries.

"This was a tough game," White said. "To be honest, I don't think we expected them (West) to be that good. I know we can play better. We have to learn to keep the momentum going, even when the mistakes happen."

Oswego's Nick Marra added 56 yards on the ground with 10 carries and quarterback Levi Olson was 5-of-15 for 103 yards. His big target was senior Elliot Pipkin, who had four receptions for 98 yards. Seniors Kyle Keeton and Matt Maruna had the two second half interceptions that stopped Tiger drives.

Oswego returns home to host Plainfield East on Friday at 7 p.m. The Bengals (2-1) come off a 42-10 loss to Minooka in Week 3.