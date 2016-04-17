Lockport, Minooka hold fifth ‘Strike Out Cancer Day’

LOCKPORT - On Saturday, Lockport and Minooka hooked up for a baseball game at Ed Flink Field.

But it was much more than a game.

It was the 5th-annual ‘Strike Out Cancer Day’ in honor of the Mark Staehely Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

This year, more than 1,000 people attended and $10,500 was raised, bringing the five-year total to just over $40,000.

“The commitment from Lockport and Minooka for our foundation has been overwhelming,” Ray Staehely said. “This keeps the spirit of Mark going. He loved the game of baseball. He knew the players, the history and stats. It was his passion.

“In this day and age, it’s rare to find a project that keeps growing and helps people. This is truly an amazing effort by all.

“Andy Satunas (Lockport head coach) is such a great leader and role model for this event. I can’t say enough about what he has done.”

All levels of the Porters and Indians played games on the field starting at 10 a.m. Also included in this event were the softball teams from Lockport, Downers Grove South and Peotone. Over 100 parents volunteered and local businesses donated food for the all-day event. Everyone received a meal as part of their admission.

In what has become a valued tradition, all players and coaches at every level wore special team shirts that had the name of someone that had to deal with cancer.

“I think one of the coolest things about this whole day is seeing all the different names that the players and coaches honor on their shirt,” said Roger Damyen, a foundation board member. “It shows that cancer affects everyone.”

Lockport senior Mike Stevens had the name Grandma P. on his shirt.

“My grandma had breast cancer and this is a great way to honor her,” Stevens said. “This whole day is pretty special for all of us. The game, sure we want to win, but it’s about the day.”

Another Lockport senior, Dylan Barthel, had the name of Aunt Gabby on his shirt.

“My aunt has been battling cancer the last few years, and I wanted to honor her because of what she has gone through,” Barthel said. “Today is to honor everyone who has had that battle. Not just here but everywhere in the world.”

Minooka senior Austin Moretti changed his honoree at the last minute.

“I was going to honor my aunt, but two weeks ago, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Moretti said. “This is a great way to honor her. My mom is my mother. I think all sons are mamma boys at heart. My whole season is dedicated to her. Last year, coach told us something that has stuck with me – ‘Most of the year you play for the name on the front of your jersey, today you play for who is on the back.’ ”

Mark Staehely attended Minooka and is still remembered around the campus.

“I had Mark in class,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “I thought the world of Mark. He was a special person and enjoyed having him in my classroom.

“Getting to participate in this game and event means a lot to our program and school. I want to thank Lockport for all they do to make this day a success.

“This disease affects so many. I lost my dad to cancer and in that same thought, the name on the back of my shirt is ‘Satunas’ because Andy lost his dad recently and I know what it means. A lot of work goes into a day like today, it brings us all closer together, you always want to win a game, but this day is different.”

“This is always a special day for our program,” Satunas said. “So many people help and make it all happen and come together. I couldn’t be prouder of how this has grown over the years. This year it has hit a little closer to home. Losing my dad in late February really keeps things in perspective. My whole family now looks at all this a little differently.

“It’s always great to see who everyone honors on their shirt. This year I ordered extra shirts for my family to honor my dad. What Jeff (Petrovic) did was really unexpected and emotional. It shows the bond that we all have, the fraternity that coaches have. Sure, we all want to win, but this proves everyone can come together, be competitive and really do something special, especially in the name of the Mark Staehely Foundation.”

To cap off the successful day, the Indians used a four-run fourth inning to claim a 8-7 victory over the Porters.