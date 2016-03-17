Illinois Sen. Dan Duffy to step down early to lead nonprofit

State Sen. Dan Duffy will step down next month to lead a national advocacy group fighting child abuse and neglect, possibly paving the way for the winner of the GOP primary to take office early.

Duffy, R-Lake Barrington, announced the day after Tuesday’s election that he would resign his 26th Illinois Senate District seat effective April 3 to take a job as president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America, a Chicago-based nonprofit with chapters in all 50 states, most of which do home visitations to ensure the healthy development of children. Its Healthy Families America home visiting program alone helps more than 85,000 families a year, according to the agency.

Duffy said in a news release that he was honored to take the agency’s helm because “there is no better cause to fight for than this.” Duffy, first elected to the state Senate in 2008, chose to limit himself to two terms and not run for a third.

“Our whole future, as individuals and as a country, is built on a healthy childhood," he said. "This position gives me the opportunity to combine all of my past experiences and passions for business, politics and public service. My goal is to expand our services across the U.S. and help educate every family in America."

As for Duffy’s successor, it appears that Dan McConchie has narrowly prevailed in a three-way Republican primary race over opponents Casey Urlacher and Martin McLaughlin, although there still are provisional ballots being counted in McHenry County.

McConchie, who was hesitant before, claimed victory in the race Thursday night.

The district covers southeast McHenry, central and southwest Lake, and northwest Cook and northeast Kane counties.

While Duffy hopes that McConchie is appointed to finish out his term – Duffy endorsed him – Duffy said he will not be involved in the process of selecting his successor.

No Democratic challenger is running in the district, although the party has time after the primary to gather signatures and caucus in a candidate.

Duffy will succeed President and CEO James Hmurovich, who is retiring after 10 years leading Prevent Child Abuse America. It boasts that 92 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to groups and programs advancing its cause.