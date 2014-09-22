Shabbona community center celebrates wellness

SHABBONA– The United Neighborhood Center (UNC) of Shabbona, at 105 E. Navaho Ave., held an open house wellness event on Saturday. The center is a ministry of Shabbona United Church of Christ.

“Our open house, and really the UNC in general, is meant to be relaxing and community-minded for people of all ages,” said Jim Allen, pastor of the Shabbona United Church of Christ. “The event is not just a church function, it’s for the whole community.”

This was the first event at the new center, and many other local service organizations, including KishHealth Wellness,the Shabbona Fire Department, the Shabbona Lions Club, Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, and the DeKalb County Department of Public Health came together to help promote wellness in the community.

“The UNC is such a great idea for the community because it allows for inter-generational interaction,” Diana King, the senior service director of the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, said. “The older generations have so much to offer. Socialization with the younger generations keeps them mentally and physically active. ...UNC gives them that place to go to and socialize.”

The event featured free food, a martial arts demonstration, Splash! water balloon slingshot battles, a flight simulator, discount flu shots, free hearing screenings by the Lions Club of Illinois Mobile Hearing Services Unit, and card and board games,

“Everybody in the community can benefit from the building and the programs offered at UNC,” Karen Knappmeyer, the chairwoman of the oversight committee, said. “There is no limit to what we can do, and we have so many things that we can offer. We’re just getting started.”

The neighborhood center is a place for community socialization and for people to pursue their hobbies, such as playing cards, quilting, and completing puzzles. The basement has a complete woodworking shop with equipment donated by church members. A wellness program that will offer free health screenings and monthly seminars on topics like nutrition, finance, computers, and gardening are also planned.