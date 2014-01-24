Warren’s FBLA teams up with Gurnee Park District

Warren Township High School students Josh Luka (front) and (back row from left to right) Katie Diaz, Ammar Khan, Allison Lu, Christie Clark, Camila Sanchez and Asif Huq. (Photo provided)

GURNEE – Warren’s Future Business Leaders of America student organization has been working hard on their American Enterprise Project this year. FBLA formed a partnership with the Gurnee Park District to educate students grades kindergarten through fifth about basic economic concepts.

The activities conducted were aimed to help students better understand the American enterprise system. FBLA members conducted activities three times in December at the Gurnee Park District Hunt Club facility to present business related games for the children.

On Dec. 4, the activity was a scavenger hunt teaching the concept of scarcity in the market. The activity for Dec. 11 was a life-sized monopoly game which taught money managing and strategies to buy and sell in a free market.

The last activity students coordinated on Dec. 18 was an advertisement game where the children created their own products. They then tried to advertise their products by creating posters and a commercial.

All of the activities were designed to promote understanding of the free enterprise system, yet still be fun and appealing to their young audience.