Evan D. Clark

Evan “Jace” Clark, 80, of Braceville, Ill., passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, at his home.

Born Dec. 1, 1933 in Gardner, Ill., Evan was a son of the late Kenneth Dwaine and Alta Beatrice Thompson-Clark. He was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1951. Evan entered the United States Army, where he honorably served for two years.

On June 22, 1957, Evan married Marjorie Ann Meredith in Gardner and together they made their home in Braceville. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and worked for the United States government for 50 years. His employment began at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant and continued with the Army Corp of Engineers. Evan was a lock and dam operator in Marseilles, Ill., and most recently Dresden until his retirement in 2001.

He was an avid sports enthusiast; enjoyed Notre Dame and all Chicago sports, but was more than ever a true Chicago Cubs fan. He coached his five daughters’ softball teams and played on the Elbow Benders. Evan enjoyed cutting grass, traveling and vacationing, and attending his grandkids and great-grandkids events. His familiar greeting of “Hey Cat” will forever be remembered.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Marjorie; six children, Cindy Storm (Don Kersch) of Reddick, Ill., Karen (Larry) Donovan of Dwight, Ill., Kathy (David) Simms of South Wilmington, Ill., Stephanie (Jeff) Sorensen of Mahomet, Ill., Phillip (Dawn) Clark of Dwight and Colleen (Bud) Turner of Campus, Ill.; 15 grandchildren, David (Anne) Simms, Chris Simms (Julie Ashcraft), Danielle (Eric) Di Silvestro, Sarah Storm, Stephanie (Kyle) Stickel, Ryne (Maggie) Donovan, Cassie (Luke) Russell, Lyndsay Donovan, Clark Sorensen, Vanessa Donovan (fiancé Austin Villarreal), Blake Sorensen, Blair Turner (Ross Soto), Meredith (John) Wren, Heather Storm and Kelley Turner; two step grandchildren, Shay Smetanko and Garrett Smetanko; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma, Maddie, Cole, Taylor, Alexis, Evan, Trent, Michael, Brayden and Mason, with baby Rylin expected in March; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Trilla Rossio-Fisher, Freida Lawless, Millie Stewart, Lloyd Meredith, Jack Meredith, Jim Meredith and Tom Wendell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousins Don Jensen and Steve Clark.

Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Alta Clark; daughter, Kimberly Clark (1959); grandson, Michael Turner; sister-in-law, Helen Wendell; and brothers-in-law, Bob Meredith, Walt Lawless, Jim Stewart and Oliver Rossio.

A private family visitation was at Reeves Funeral Home in Gardner and green cremation services followed. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Family and friends wishing to attend may assemble graveside prior to the service. Evan will be laid to rest with his daughter, Kimberly. The Rev. Kevin Boeses will officiate.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Evan’s memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

