McHenry keeps the Spirit of ‘45 alive

Bill and Doris Schabow of McHenry kiss in front of the crowd Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in McHenry during the fourth annual Keep the Spirit of '45 Alive day. The Schabows married in 1951. Congress has designated the second Sunday of August as a national day of remembrance honoring all members of “The Greatest Generation” and the end of World War II. This year's celebration will honor veteran and nonveteran couples married in and before 1953. (Kyle Grillot)

McHENRY – Surrounding a sculpture depicting the famous photo of a sailor kissing a nurse on V-J Day, more than 15 couples who have been married for more than 60 years said they would continue to honor and cherish each other.

The renewal of vows was part of the fourth annual Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive event, meant to honor members of the generation that lived through World War II. The second Sunday of August is a national remembrance day, to Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive and to recognize the end of World War II. Event organizers honored those who have been married for at least 60 years for working both abroad and on the home front to keep the country productive.

Those who were married in 1946 and later helped lead to producing the baby boomer generation. The event included a rifle salute and the playing of Taps by buglers stationed around Veterans Memorial Park. After the ceremonial activities, the Lake Area Swing Band played 1940s-style swing music, as some attendees danced in front of the gazebo. Bob and Helen Tittle of McHenry have been married for 67 years, and were among those couples honored Sunday. Bob Tittle, 89, served in the Army.

“Just being good and saying they’re sorry at night,” is the secret to a long marriage, 87-year-old Helen Tittle said. “Everything isn’t roses all the time,” Helen Tittle said. “You have to give and take, both of us. I guess we’ve learned to do that and that’s what makes a good marriage.”

Forty veterans from World War II were recognized including 93-year-old Tony Gargano of Spring Grove, who was a prisoner of war for four years. During the Navy petty officer’s time as a prisoner, all he had every day was 5.5 ounces of rice to eat and 8 ounces of tea to drink, and had to sleep on the floor. His daughter, Lexi Gargano, said it’s important for them to come to the event.

“The kids of today, they don’t realize their freedom,” Lexi Gargano said. “People a little bit older, they understand that.”

During the event, as the band played America The Beautiful, 30 doves were released into the air. Event emcee and organizer Ron Bykowski said the event was meant to remember all of the contributions of what many call the greatest generation during the war. He said people at home would help make supplies for the war.

“It’s not only for the members who served in uniform, it’s also acknowledges all the people on the homefront that helped support the war effort,” Bykowski said. “The enemy didn’t just have to fight soldiers, they fought the whole country.”

“It was a united effort and a tremendous spirit of patriotism,” Bykowski added.

Sculpture on display

A life-size sculpture depicting a photo of a nurse kissed by a joyful sailor at the end of World War II, is scheduled to be on display at Centegra Health System facilities for the next two weeks. The “Unconditional Surrender, the Kiss Seen Around the World” sculpture is scheduled to be on display from Monday until Friday in the lobby of Centegra Hospital – McHenry. The statue is then scheduled to be on display until Aug. 23 at Centegra Hospital Woodstock.