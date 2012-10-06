Hess carries Vikings past Elgin

GENEVA – Geneva’s offense, led by Bobby Hess, overwhelmed Elgin, 49-6, Friday in an Upstate Eight Conference River Division game.

Hess accounted for 219 of the Vikings 459 total yardage in Geneva’s homecoming contest. He also scored six of the team’s seven touchdowns.

“He’s been incredible for us. He has been the one constant this season,” said Geneva coach Rob Wicinski. “He sticks it nice and … reads his blocks.”

Geneva’s offense was economical in the first half. The team scored its first five touch downs in 17 plays.

The Vikings (2-5, 2-3 UEC River) scored on the fifth play of the game as Hess ran 19-yards for the touchdown.

The senior running back crossed the goal line on Geneva’s second drive of the night on a 52-yard run.

The Vikings improved their efficiency in the second quarter, scoring three touch downs in 90 seconds. Quarterback Nick Derr connected with Kyle Brown for a 9-yard touchdown five seconds into the second quarter.

Hess scored his third touchdown less than a minute later on a 33-yard run.

An Elgin (1-6, 0-4) fumble, recovered by Geneva’s Nick Finnberg at the Maroons’ 28-yard lines set up the fourth score.

After two penalties, Geneva found the end zone on a 32-yard run by Hess at the 1:33 mark of the second frame.

Elgin scored at the 7:19 mark on a Ryan Sitter 67-yard pass to Dontrell Gaddy. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Hess scored his fifth touchdown on a 16-yard run half way through the second quarter.

The Vikings almost scored at the end of the half. With time already expired, Derr was force out 5 yards short of the goal line.

Kevin Dunlop connected on all six kicks, giving the Vikings a 42-6 half time lead.

Hess scored his sixth touchdown on a 32-yard run with 3:12 left in the third quarter.

Dunlop connected again on the boot, giving the Vikings a 49-6 lead and starting the running clock.

GENEVA 49, ELGIN 6

ELGIN 0 6 0 0

GENEVA 14 28 7 0

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter G - Hess 19 yard run (Dunlop kick good) 9:35 G – Hess 52 yard run (Dunlop kick good) 2:28 Second Quarter G – Brown 9-yard pass from Derr (Dunlop kick good) 11:55 G- Hess 33-yard run (Dunlop kick good) 10:54 G – Hess 32-yard run (Dunlop kick good) 10:27 E – Gaddy 67-yard pass from Sitter (2 point conversion failed) 8:41 G – Hess 16-yard run (Dunlop kick good) 7:32 Third Quarter G – Hess 32-yard run (Dunlop kick good) 3:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Elgin: Dunner 1-(-4), Sitter 12-13, Narayan3-6, Clemons18-40, Totals: 34-55 Geneva: Boenzi 8-89, Hess 14-205, Temple 1-18, Derr 2-1, Soto 2-9, Corral 4-25, Deem 3-14, Total 34-361, PASSING – Elgin: Sitter 10-21-153-1. Geneva: Derr 8-16-98-1. RECEIVNG – Elgin: Gaddy 3-112, Clemons 2-7, DeBrocke 3-19, Poltersdorf 2-15. Totals: 10-153. Geneva: Brown 2-35, Temple 3-45,Boenzi 1-4, Hess 2-14Total 8-98. TOTAL OFFENSE – Elgin 208, Geneva 459

SOPHOMORE GAME – Geneva 63, Elgin 8