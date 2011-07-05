Carlson a candidate for Will state’s attorney

Attorney Dave Carlson will run for the Office of Will County State’s Attorney in the 2012 election.

The resident of Plainfield and married father of two daughters is a former Will County assistant state’s attorney and worked for both of the last two state’s attorneys. Upon his resignation from the office in 2005, he opened a private law practice in Joliet, with nothing more that a folding table, computer and a phone.

Now with four partners and staff, Carlson, Zelazo & O’Dekirk, LLC is proof positive that small businesses can start, grow and thrive in Will County even during tough economic times.

An experienced trial lawyer, Carlson has prosecuted cases ranging from traffic matters to violent crimes. As a former assistant state’s attorney, he dedicated himself to ensuring the citizens of Will County. As a member of the Organized Crime Unit and lead Gang Crimes Prosecutor he stood toe to toe with some of this county’s most violent offenders.

Currently in private practice, Carlson is in the courtrooms of Will County every day, handling and trying cases. He has been selected by fellow local lawyers to be the Chairman of the Criminal Law Committee of the Will County Bar Association for the past three years.

In making his announcement, Carlson said, “I am running for the office of state’s attorney because the people of Will County deserve better. The office needs to be led from the top by a trial lawyer, not a career politician.”

The state’s attorney should be someone the public sees as leading the charge against crime, someone who is in the courthouse everyday, not somebody who appears only for press conferences.

“I have never run for elected office, but the passion I have to be the state’s attorney of our great county, will make any sacrifice worthwhile. I will lead the office with the highest standards of honor and integrity. I look forward to a positive campaign to address genuine issues and facts concerning Will County residents.”