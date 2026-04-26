Historical covers for April 26: First Lady reads a success story

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 26. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing days of World War II to the evolving challenges of the modern job market.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the final weeks of World War II, the front page was dominated by the rapid Allied advance. The massive headline “BERLIN DEFENSE WEAKENS” sat above reports of the British 2nd Army capturing Bremen and the U.S. Third Army closing within 11 miles of the Austrian border. The page also provided a grim “Casualty Toll” update, noting that American losses had surpassed 929,000, bringing the global conflict’s local impact into sharp focus.

1946: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Just one year later, the focus shifted from global war to a local tragedy. The paper reported on the “Worst Accident in Railroad’s History,” a catastrophic train wreck in Naperville where the “Exposition Flyer” crashed into the “Advance Flyer.” The front page featured a heartbreaking list of the dead and injured, alongside a dramatic aerial photo of the wreckage. Even amidst this tragedy, the paper tracked post-war recovery efforts, including the “Save Wheat” campaign to help feed a starving Europe.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1991, the headlines reflected a mix of political diplomacy and suburban growth. The page covered Secretary of State James Baker’s diplomatic mission in the U.S.S.R., while locally, McHenry was embroiled in a “City Council” debate over a proposal to plant prairie grass. A significant feature also highlighted “Project Literacy,” featuring a photo of First Lady Barbara Bush visiting Elgin to promote reading programs.

2012: Kane County Chronicle

Entering the digital age, the April 26, 2012, edition focused on the changing economic landscape. The lead story, “Beyond the Resume,” explored how job seekers had to adapt to high-tech hiring practices to “get a foot in the door.” Sports and community news remained a staple, featuring Batavia’s Ryan Sterling’s undefeated tennis record and updates on technology integration within District 101 classrooms.