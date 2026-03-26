Historical covers for March 26: Dixon headed for better days ahead

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 26. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century tragedies to the modern challenges of a global pandemic.

1911: Joliet Sunday Herald

On March 26, 1911, the Joliet Sunday Herald delivered the harrowing news of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire with the headline: “Scores die in New York factory holocaust.” The front page detailed the “death roll” of 140 workers and the “rank negligence” that led to the tragedy. Locally, the paper balanced this grim national news with community updates, including a report on “Town campaign opens in earnest” and the opening of a new Finnish chapel in Joliet.

1928: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1928, the Dixon Evening Telegraph radiated local optimism with its massive banner: “Dixon headed for better days ahead.” The edition focused heavily on civic growth, announcing the “Initial meeting of big drive to be held tonight” to expand the local Chamber of Commerce. Amidst the local boosterism, the paper also tracked a “German plane to try cross-ocean flight” and a tragic “Woman’s stunt in plane fatal to school boy” in California.

1947: Streator Daily Times-Press

The March 26, 1947, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press captured a region struggling with the elements and industrial disaster. The lead headline, “Highways are still covered by snow, ice,” detailed a grueling spring blizzard that paralyzed northern Illinois. Simultaneously, the paper provided somber updates on the Centralia mine disaster, reporting that “Rescue crews continue to keep digging” for 122 men entombed below ground.

2021: Northwest Herald

Rounding out the collection, the March 26, 2021, Northwest Herald reflected a world in the midst of recovery. The striking cover image and headline, “Learning in crisis,” highlighted how area school districts were assessing the best ways to help students recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. The page also noted President Joe Biden’s being open to filibuster changes and local sports achievements, including Marengo’s Heinberg being named “Girls Basketball Player of the Year.”