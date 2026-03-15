March 15 historical covers: A green celebration

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 15. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing days of a world war to the onset of a global pandemic and the vibrant traditions of our local communities.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

On March 15, 1945, the Streator Daily Times-Press delivered momentous news from the European theater of World War II. The bold headline, “TANKS SCOUR FRANKFURT HIGHWAY,” detailed the Allied surge toward Berlin, while a map visualized the shrinking borders of Nazi Germany. Back home, the paper tracked the community’s “Red Cross War Fund Campaign,” which was halfway to its goal, and reported on the local impact of the “Britons Face Food Shortage” as the world neared the end of the conflict.

2003: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The March 15, 2003, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle centered on a “3 OT Thriller” in sports and local human interest. The main feature, “The girls have come together,” followed the Sycamore High School pompom squad as they headed to the state championship. The front page also balanced legal drama with local tragedy, reporting on a delay in the “Nally trial” and a devastating “Genoa fire” that caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

2014: Kane County Chronicle

In 2014, the Kane County Chronicle captured the “Green Celebration” of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in St. Charles. The vibrant cover photo showed crowds on a float, signaling the local “Signs of Spring.” In addition to the festivities, the paper tracked Mooseheart’s basketball team as they moved “A Step Closer” to a state title, highlighting the intersection of community tradition and local athletic success.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the March 15, 2020, Northwest Herald documented the start of a “New Normal” as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Illinois. The front page detailed the tally of 66 cases statewide and showed residents “stocking up on food” at local retailers. Despite the uncertainty of closures and online lessons, the paper continued to celebrate local achievement, naming Marian Central’s Connell the “Wrestler of the Year.”