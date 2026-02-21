Historical covers for February 21: the “Greatest Parade in History”

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 21. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the suffragette movement and industrial expansion to the local impact of global diplomacy and the digital age.

1913: The Joliet Evening Herald

On February 21, 1913, the Joliet Evening Herald hummed with the energy of a changing nation. The centerpiece was the “Greatest Parade In History,” a massive pageant of suffragettes planning to march in Washington D.C. just before the presidential inauguration. Closer to home, the paper reported on a severe winter storm that left Joliet “ice bound” and the exciting news that a new Detroit plant would be locating in nearby Rockdale, signaling a burgeoning industrial era for the region.

1929: The De Kalb Daily Chronicle

By 1929, the focus in DeKalb was on infrastructure and tragedy. The lead story, “Will Double Capacity of DeKalb Electric Plant,” highlighted the city’s rapid growth and the need for increased power. However, the front page was also marked by somber news: a “fiery death” for five members of a family in Pennsylvania and a dramatic train wreck in Peoria that left many injured. Amidst these reports, the paper noted a scientific breakthrough with the discovery of “Helium on Bush Land.”

1972: The Streator Daily Times-Press

The February 21, 1972, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press captured a historic moment in global diplomacy with the bold headline “Nixon Asks China To Join In Peace March.” The issue detailed President Nixon’s landmark arrival in Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders. The paper balanced world affairs with community news, reporting on a new four-year contract for grain workers and the passing of the legendary, “powerful” broadcaster Walter Winchell.

1994: The Northwest Herald

Rounding out the collection, the February 21, 1994, Northwest Herald focused on the growing pains of a modernizing McHenry County. The lead local stories centered on “split shifts” in Crystal Lake schools and a heated debate over “excessive” city impact fees for builders. The sports section reported on the New York Knicks’ victory over the Chicago Bulls, while the weather report warned of “balmy” February temperatures bringing the first floods of spring to the region.