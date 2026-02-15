Historical covers for February 15: “So horrible”

As Shaw Media continues its 175th-anniversary remembrance, we look back at four front pages from February 15. These archives capture two of the most infamous days in Illinois history, reflecting how local journalism documents both the immediate shock of tragedy and the enduring process of communal healing.

1929: Sterling Daily Gazette

On February 15, 1929, the Sterling Daily Gazette was dominated by the “Bloodiest of All Gang Killings”: the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago. The headline, “Chicago Police Baffled by Massacre,” captured a nation in shock as seven members of the Moran gang were gunned down. The front page also highlighted corruption, reporting that “Herrin Officers Are Found Guilty,” including the Mayor and Chief of Police, on prohibition-related charges.

1929: Streator Daily Times-Press

Sharing the same date, the Streator Daily Times-Press took a more pointed editorial stance on the Chicago tragedy with the headline: “U.S. Dry Agent Blames Police for Massacre.” The report suggested that the hit was carried out by gunmen dressed as police officers, adding a layer of mystery and scandal to the investigation. Below the fold, the paper balanced the grim news with local developments, such as a “Mark Time in Gasoline Tax Legislation” and the reelection of a local union head.

2008: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

Fast forward to February 15, 2008, and the Northwest Herald front page was a somber testament to a modern tragedy. Under the headline “‘SO HORRIBLE’,” the paper detailed the previous day’s mass shooting at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. The coverage focused on the immediate aftermath, reporting five student victims and the gunman’s death, while sharing harrowing first-hand accounts from “Area students” who witnessed the attack in Cole Hall.

2010: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Two years later, the February 15, 2010, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle showed a community transformed by resilience. The lead story, “A show of support,” featured a striking photo of a candlelight vigil at the Martin Luther King Commons. The article, “Service honors shooting victims,” detailed how the NIU campus gathered to remember the “Five Huskies” lost in 2008.