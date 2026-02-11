Shaw Local

Historical covers for February 11: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits northern Illinois

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for February 11, 2010

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for February 11, 2010 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we took a look back at four front pages from February 11. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from geologic surprises and political shifts to the evolving landscape of our local downtowns.

1989: Times-Press (Streator)

The Times-Press cover for Feb. 11, 1989 The Times-Press cover for Feb. 11, 1989 Feb 11, 1989 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On February 11, 1989, the Times-Press led with a focus on local infrastructure and social policy. The primary headline, “Panel mulls crowded jail conditions,” detailed discussions by the La Salle County Board to address overcrowding. The front page also featured a debate over “College funding” tied to volunteerism and a local report on “Crews repair local water main break” after a 12-inch main burst in South Shabbone.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 11, 2003 Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 11, 2003 Feb 11, 2003 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 2003, the Northwest Herald captured a mix of major local real estate shifts and international tensions. The front page highlighted the “Dole Mansion changes hands,” marking a milestone for the Lakeside Legacy Foundation. Below the fold, the paper connected local readers to global affairs with the headline “Iraq to allow U-2s to fly over country,” featuring a photo of world leaders Jacques Chirac and Vladimir Putin.

2010: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 11, 2010 Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 11, 2010 Feb 11, 2010 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The February 11, 2010, edition of The Daily Chronicle featured a literal “EARLY WAKE-UP CALL” for DeKalb County. The lead story detailed a rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake that shook northern Illinois, centered near Pingree Grove. The page also followed a major political story of the era: “Ex-Ill. gov. pleads not guilty,” covering Rod Blagojevich’s appearance in federal court.

2012: Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles)

Kane County Chronicle cover: Feb. 11, 2012 Kane County Chronicle cover: Feb. 11, 2012 Feb 11, 2012 St. Charles Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the February 11, 2012, Kane County Chronicle focused on the shifting tides of local retail. The dominant headline, “IS HELP ON THE WAY?” questioned the future of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles and a potential “Special Business District” to revitalize the area. The edition also covered local prep sports, noting a loss for the Geneva Vikings in a top-tier basketball matchup.

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.