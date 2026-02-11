Historical covers for February 11: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits northern Illinois

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we took a look back at four front pages from February 11. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from geologic surprises and political shifts to the evolving landscape of our local downtowns.

1989: Times-Press (Streator)

On February 11, 1989, the Times-Press led with a focus on local infrastructure and social policy. The primary headline, “Panel mulls crowded jail conditions,” detailed discussions by the La Salle County Board to address overcrowding. The front page also featured a debate over “College funding” tied to volunteerism and a local report on “Crews repair local water main break” after a 12-inch main burst in South Shabbone.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 2003, the Northwest Herald captured a mix of major local real estate shifts and international tensions. The front page highlighted the “Dole Mansion changes hands,” marking a milestone for the Lakeside Legacy Foundation. Below the fold, the paper connected local readers to global affairs with the headline “Iraq to allow U-2s to fly over country,” featuring a photo of world leaders Jacques Chirac and Vladimir Putin.

2010: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The February 11, 2010, edition of The Daily Chronicle featured a literal “EARLY WAKE-UP CALL” for DeKalb County. The lead story detailed a rare 3.8-magnitude earthquake that shook northern Illinois, centered near Pingree Grove. The page also followed a major political story of the era: “Ex-Ill. gov. pleads not guilty,” covering Rod Blagojevich’s appearance in federal court.

2012: Kane County Chronicle (St. Charles)

Rounding out the collection, the February 11, 2012, Kane County Chronicle focused on the shifting tides of local retail. The dominant headline, “IS HELP ON THE WAY?” questioned the future of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles and a potential “Special Business District” to revitalize the area. The edition also covered local prep sports, noting a loss for the Geneva Vikings in a top-tier basketball matchup.