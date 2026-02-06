The premiere of Groundhog Day in Woodstock and more historical covers for February 6

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of community journalism, we looked back at four front pages from February 6 across the 20th century. These archives offer a glimpse into the evolving landscape of Northern Illinois, from legal battles in the 1930s to the Hollywood spotlight in the 1990s.

1937: The Woodstock Daily Sentinel

The February 6, 1937, edition was dominated by a bold, full-width headline: “CHARGE BREACH OF CONTRACT,” detailing a legal dispute involving the Pure Milk Association. Beyond the courtroom, the paper captured a community in transition, reporting on the city’s move to “Adopt Ordinance for Daylight Time” and local efforts to send “200,000 Pounds of Milk” to flood sufferers in the Ohio Valley. Even the sports section was lively, celebrating Woodstock’s “Blue and White” victory over Marengo.

1940: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In 1940, the focus in DeKalb was on local economic growth with the headline “Select DeKalb’s Factory Campaign Director,” an initiative aimed at bringing new industry to the city. The front page also balanced heavy global news—tracking “Reds Trapped After Attack” during the Winter War – with domestic political updates regarding “Deneen Dies in Chicago,” a tribute to the former Illinois Governor and U.S. Senator.

1986: The Times-Press (Streator)

By 1986, the Streator Times-Press highlighted a surprising local boom with the lead story: “Bingo nearly a $1 million business in Streator.” The front page provided a detailed breakdown of “Bingo playing locations” across La Salle and Livingston counties. Meanwhile, the paper covered the local impact of the federal budget on farmers and a weather-related incident where “Galloping wires” brought power to a halt in the downtown area.

1993: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The February 6, 1993, edition captured a historic moment for McHenry County: “Lights, camera, premiere!” The paper reported on the local debut of the film “Groundhog Day”, which was famously filmed in Woodstock. The community celebration included an auction of movie memorabilia to raise money for District 200. On a more somber note, the county said goodbye to former Lake in the Hills Mayor Barbara Key, who died after a battle with cancer.