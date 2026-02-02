Historical covers from February 2: When Blizzards hit northern Illinois

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 2. These archives highlight the resilience of northern Illinois, capturing how our communities navigate everything from historic blizzards to the pursuit of local education.

2011: The Times (Streator)

On February 2, 2011, The Times led with the haunting headline “Whiteout,” featuring a silhouette of a student at Grand Ridge School navigating a wall of snow. The edition explored the inconsistent responses to a predicted blizzard with the headline “Snow day — sort of,” noting that while many schools closed, others dismissed early as the storm intensified. Beyond the weather, the “15 Minutes of Fame” segment featured local resident Cayla Rebstock, who shared her dreams of becoming a veterinary assistant.

2011: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The same day in McHenry County, the Northwest Herald used the striking term “Snowcano” to describe the blizzard burying the region. The front page featured images of motorists braving Route 14 and a lone pedestrian trekking through Crystal Lake. Amidst the drifts, the paper maintained a forward-looking stance with “More successes to come,” reporting on County Board Chairman Ken Koehler’s optimistic State of the County address despite the “mountain of snow” outside.

2015: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Four years later, Joliet was gripped by another “Wintry Blast.” The February 2, 2015, cover featured a massive blue snowplow clearing a neighborhood street after more than a foot of snow fell on the region. Tucked alongside the weather coverage was a celebratory note for sports fans: “Patriots win,” detailing New England’s 28-24 victory over Seattle in the Super Bowl.

2015: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

In DeKalb, the February 2, 2015, edition also grappled with a blizzard that canceled classes across Northern Illinois University and local school districts. However, the visual centerpiece was one of inspiration: “STEM Divas aims to inspire.” The feature story highlighted an NIU outreach program designed to engage young girls in science and technology, showing 7-year-old Karen Nelson and Cassie Krup working with tools and safety gear to build jewelry boxes.