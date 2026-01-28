World War II draftees, the Challenger explosion and more historical covers for January 28

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at five front pages from January 28. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the depths of the Great Depression and the front lines of World War II to the shock of the Space Age and modern-day community resilience.

1928: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The January 28, 1928, edition highlighted a massive regional victory with the headline “Our Share of Gasoline Money is Considerable Sum,” reporting on a tax refund of over $21,000 for DeKalb County roads. The page also captured the harsh realities of winter with a report on a “Cold Spell” that turned deadly across the nation. Elsewhere, the paper tracked a mysterious local disappearance in “Hill Makes Search on Big Point” as authorities looked for clues regarding a missing student.

1943: The Woodstock Daily Sentinel

By 1943, the front page was dominated by the effort of World War II. The bold headline “44 More Draftees Today” served as a stark reminder of the local impact of the draft. The paper also prioritized “War Crop Goals” for McHenry County farmers to help feed the nation at war. In a touch of local pride, the Sentinel featured a story on “Hartland is Proud of Boys in Service,” listing the names of neighborhood men serving overseas.

1986: The Times-Press (Streator)

The January 28, 1986, edition remains one of the most somber in history, lead by the tragic headline “Shuttle explodes; no survivors.” The page detailed the local heartbreak in Concord, New Hampshire, where Christa McAuliffe’s students watched the Challenger disaster unfold. Locally, the paper reported on the “Sickness rate leaps at Streator schools,” noting that over 100 students were absent due to a viral outbreak, and covered President Reagan’s decision to cancel his State of the Union speech.

2007: Northwest Herald

In 2007, the community’s focus was split between sports and social issues. The front page featured a prayerful image of a Chicago Bears fan with the headline “Praying to win,” as the city prepared for Super Bowl XLI. In more serious news, the “Thousands rally against war in Iraq” headline captured the local sentiment regarding the ongoing conflict, while a “Family haunted by attack” story detailed a violent incident in Marengo.

2021: The Dixon Telegraph

The January 28, 2021, edition reflected a world navigating the path to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lead headline, “Let’s Play” announced the return of high school sports, a major milestone for Sauk Valley students. The paper also addressed the “Back to school?” debate regarding in-person learning.