MJ retires (again), a Prohibition bust, Gov. Quinn fumbles speech and more historic covers for Jan. 14

As Shaw Media continues its 175th-anniversary celebration, we look back at four front pages from January 14. These archives illustrate the evolution of local journalism, from the sensationalist true-crime reports of the early 20th century to the retirement of global icons and the coverage of international tragedies.

1914: Joliet Evening Herald

On January 14, 1914, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of heartbreaking human interest and grim local crime. The lead story, “Lost Girl Sends Farewell,” detailed a runaway’s note to her father, while another headline reported the “Last Resort of Rockdale Axe Murderer,” as a defendant made a final plea for freedom. The page also noted a significant shift in timekeeping, reporting that “Today begins New Year in Gregorian Calendar” for local Greek, Balkan, and Russian communities.

1926: The Woodstock Sentinel

The January 14, 1926, edition of The Woodstock Sentinel was dominated by legal drama and local development. The main headline, “Lumley Asks for Separate Trial,” focused on a local court case, while nearby, authorities reported a massive discovery: “Find Large Brewery Four Miles North-East of Cary,” a significant bust during the Prohibition era. The paper also highlighted community activities, such as the “Silver Skates Derby” at Olson Playground and the annual meeting of the McHenry County Farm Bureau.

1999: Northwest Herald

By 1999, the Northwest Herald captured a historic moment in sports history with the headline “‘Air’ of dignity.” The front page was dedicated to Michael Jordan’s retirement from the Chicago Bulls, marking the end of an era for basketball fans. In political news, the paper tracked the “Clinton Crisis” as opening arguments were set for the presidential impeachment trial. Locally, the edition covered a developer’s persistent efforts to open a teen dance club in Crystal Lake.

2010: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The January 14, 2010, Daily Chronicle reflected a world in shock following a massive natural disaster. The headline “Haiti quake: Thousands feared dead, many trapped” brought the gravity of the international tragedy to DeKalb readers. Closer to home, the paper offered a critical “Analysis” of Governor Pat Quinn’s State of the State address, titled “Many words, few solutions,” while also reporting on local debate over a proposed $15 million price tag for a new pool at Hopkins Park.