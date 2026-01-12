Amelia Earhart’s solo flight, the Brown’s Chicken massacre and more historical covers for Jan. 12

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of local reporting, we look back at four front pages from January 12. These archives act as a window into the past, ranging from the golden age of aviation to the local community milestones that shaped northern Illinois.

1935: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The January 12, 1935, edition was dominated by aviation history as it followed Amelia Earhart’s daring solo flight across the Pacific. The headline “Earhart Nears End Daring Flight of Pacific” captured the suspense of her journey from Hawaii to California. Locally, the paper balanced this global excitement with community concerns, reporting on the “State’s Relief Commission” facing attacks in the legislature and a local debate over whether “Dixon Taverns Under No City Control Today.”

1935: Streator Daily Times-Press

Sharing the same date as the Dixon paper, the Streator edition offered a more harrowing perspective on Earhart’s journey with the headline: “Amelia Far Out Over Pacific on Solo Flight.” The page was packed with 1930s drama, including updates on the Lindbergh ransom trial (“Seek to Show Fisch As Ransom Note Author”) and the escalating tensions in Europe as “Nazis, Communists Look Toward Supreme Test.”

1993: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1993, the focus shifted to suburban growth and public safety. The lead story, “Dist. 300 wants new middle school,” highlighted the building pressures of a growing population in Carpentersville and Algonquin. The front page also detailed a high-profile legal release with the headline “Police release Elgin man,” noting a lack of evidence in the murder investigation at the Palatine Brown’s Chicken. Meanwhile, winter safety was a top priority as officials warned snowmobile riders to “Stay off ice.”

2002: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The January 12, 2002, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle focused on community development and local well-being. The main feature, “Museum group, donors hope wildlife offers more in Sycamore,” detailed plans for a new natural history museum. On the technology front, the paper reported that “AT&T says efforts are paying off” regarding high-speed internet expansion. A relatable health piece also explored how “Dreary weather causes some to become depressed,” a common sentiment during Illinois winters.