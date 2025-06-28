Bake bread with locally ground flour at Windmill Cultural Center

Volunteer Julie Tucker helps at the "Bake Your Own Bread" booth by the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton during the 25th anniversary celebration in Fulton on June 7, Two more baking dates have been set where people can purchase a bag of stone ground flour - from the de Immeigrant Windmill - mix it up, knead it into dough and drop in the oven at the Windmill Cultural Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo provided by Pam VanZuiden)

FULTON – You’ve seen the historic de Immigrant Windmill in Fulton in action when it grinds grain into flour.

Now you’ll have two chances to test your own baking skills.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 5, and Saturday, Aug. 2, families and individuals can buy a bag of stone ground flour, mix it up, knead it into dough and drop it in the oven at the Windmill Cultural Center.

Twenty minutes later, participants will have a fresh baked loaf of bread to take home and enjoy.

“We tried this for the first time at our 25th anniversary celebration in June, and it seemed to be a hit,” said Pam VanZuiden, a volunteer at the center. “We learned about this idea on a cultural exchange to Yates Mill in North Carolina and wanted to give it a try.”

Participants can buy the flour at the mill or the cultural center.

“We do the mixing and baking at the Windmill Cultural Center,” VanZuiden said.

The cost to participate in the bread-making event is $5 a loaf, which includes a 25th anniversary commemorative de Immigrant bag.