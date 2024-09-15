Orders now being taken for history book about Prophetstown

This is the cover of "Prophetstown: A look at Its History" being offered through the Prophetstown Area Historical Society. (Provided by Glenna Spotts)

PROPHETSTOWN – Preorders are being taken for Fred South’s book “Prophetstown: A Look at Its History (Vol. I and Vol. II).”

“This is more than just a book. It will take you back to the founding of Prophetstown and follow its growth and development through the decades,” said Glenna Spotts, treasurer for the Prophetstown Area Historical Society. “Whether you are a history buff, looking to learn more about our town or searching for the perfect gifts for family and friends, you will want to order now.”

Volume I contains five written histories of Prophetstown. Volume II is a compilation of Prophetstown articles authored by South and published by the Prophetstown Area Historical Society. Both volumes are included in the book.

To order for delivery in mid-October, send a check or money order (with your phone number) to PAHS, 304 Washington St., Prophetstown, IL 61277.

Cost is $35 for PAHS members and $60 for nonmembers. Please add $15 postage per book and your address if you would like it mailed to you.

Proceeds will benefit the Prophetstown Area Historical Society.

“Fred South is a dedicated historian who has lived with his wife, Barbara, in Prophetstown for most of his life,” Spotts said. “He was a social studies and history teacher in middle school, high school and at the college level. He enjoys sharing the history of Prophetstown through his work at the Prophetstown Area Historical Society where he has published the many articles he has authored. This book was years in the making and is the result of countless hours of research and determination. Explore Prophetstown’s history like never before.”

For more information, contact Spotts at 262-994-6442 or glennaspotts@gmail.com.