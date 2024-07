Anna and Leah Larson, 4 and 2, of Prophetstown, pick up school supplies at one of the booths as their dad, Luke watches, during Prophetstown's Fourth Friday on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

PROPHETSTOWN — It was a “Back to School” theme for Prophetstown Proud’s Fourth Friday on Friday, July 26.

Crafts, games, a bounce house and a balloon twister were all part of attractions with some family-focused non-profit organizations offering information and school supplies.

The event was held in downtown Prophetstown from 5-7 p.m. and included a food booth by Boy Scout Troop 94.