Farmers National Bank announces opening of new location in Mount Carroll

Garett Plumley, president/CEO of Farmers National Bank (left), and Bart Ottens, Mount Carroll Community Bank president, pose by the sign announcing the future home of an FNB branch in Mount Carroll. (Photo provided by Tiffany Tipton)

MOUNT CARROLL — Farmers National Bank has announced the establishment of a new branch planned for this fall at 642 S. East St., Mount Carroll.

With the expansion, the bank will now serve customers at four locations: Prophetstown, Geneseo, Morrison and Mount Carroll.

“The bank has a long history of serving customers in Carroll County and the Mount Carroll branch will provide the opportunity to expand upon that personalized service,” said Garett Plumley, president/CEO of Farmers National Bank. “We want to continue fostering strong relationships in Carroll County, which will be led by Community President Bart Ottens. Bart has over 30 years of banking experience, specializing in Agricultural and Commercial Lending in Whiteside, Carroll, and Ogle counties.”

Founded in 1902, Farmers National Bank has remained locally owned and managed. The bank’s roots are in agriculture, earning a spot among the top 100 agricultural banks in the United States, officials said in a news release.