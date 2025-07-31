Morrison bakery hosts Titanic-themed tea

Strawberry, bourbon blueberry and fig scones, chocolate coffee cakes, blackberry tarts, and sausage and egg quiche filled the menu at a recent afternoon tea at The Bread Lady in Morrison.

On Sunday, July 27, The Bread Lady hosted a Titanic afternoon tea, themed after the famous ship and the foods that might have been served onboard during its fateful last journey in April 1912.

Guests dressed up to attend the tea party, where they were served non-alcoholic mimosas and sampled tea from the Netherlands.

Every month, the bakery hosts a tea in which guests can learn about the history of tea and baking and get to snack on an assortment of savory and sweet foods.

Guests often use this opportunity to dress up to match the theme of the month and to break out their old-fashioned hats and dresses. Previous themes have included Valentine’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, and a Mad Hatter Tea Party.

The Bread Lady is located at 203 W. Main St., in Morrison.