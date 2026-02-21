Princeton Restaurant Weekend serves up a unique culinary showcase

Located off of Interstate 80 in the western reaches of Starved Rock Country, Princeton is known for having a lively downtown – offering a unique mix of boutiques, entertainment and delectable restaurants. To celebrate this longstanding community commitment to culinary innovation, Princeton Tourism is hosting their first ever Princeton Restaurant Weekend.

Held March 5 to 8, this limited time pop-up event will feature creative specials and hometown hospitality from 11 participating drinking, dining and dessert locations throughout the city.

Whether you’re craving comfort food, innovative chef creations or sweet treats, this is your chance to experience the unique tastes that make Princeton a popular dining destination. This event will feature prix fixe menus, allowing guests to sample a wide array of each location’s fare for a modest price.

Here’s a look at what restaurants will be participating, for a look at each location’s prix fixe menus, visit: princetontourism.org/restaurant-weekend

Cafe Grace

1009 N. Main St., Princeton

cafegraceil.com

This relaxed New American cafe and bar serves up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Tuesdays through Sundays. They offer a sprawling menu that includes coffee, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, steak, soups, tacos, beer, wine, liquor and much more.

Los Ranchitos

1204 West Peru St., Princeton

losranchitosprinceton.com

This popular Mexican restaurant serves up a variety of delectable traditional dishes including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and sizzling platters. Whether you’re craving something spicy or mild, Los Ranchitos has something to satisfy every palate.

Niel & Shorty’s

646 South Main St., Princeton

nielandshortysprinceton.com

Located in the heart of Princeton, Niel & Shorty’s is a charming St. Louis-style BBQ joint, offering smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken and turkey breast – alongside juicy 1/2 Chuck Angus burgers, fresh salads and plenty of seafood offerings.

Park Tavern

815 West Park Ave., Princeton

parktavernprinceton.com

Park Tavern is a cozy spot offering a variety of contemporary American dishes and craft beers on tap. This long-running bar and grill offers comfort food such as ribs, cod, fried chicken and fresh pie.

Spoons and Forks

541 S Main St., Princeton

spoonsandforksprinceton.com

This local favorite eatery specializes in worldly comfort food, including vegan and vegetarian options, small plates and a wide selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails. Featuring a casual atmosphere and an adventurous menu, this locally owned spot can’t be missed.

Paisanos Ristorante

1007 North Main St., Princeton

instagram.com/paisanos_ristorante

This family-friendly Italian restaurant is known for their innovative stone-fired pizzas, pasta, and appetizers – along with delectable house-made sauces and decadent desserts. Paisanos Ristorante’s offers dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Blue Margaritas

105 Ace Road, Princeton

BlueMargaritas.com

Blue Margaritas specializes in serving up wide-ranging selection of traditional Mexican dishes. You’ll find staples like chips and salsa, steak fajitas, taco salads, and much more – adding authentic Mexican flavor to every palate. Their signature Blue Margaritas is crafted with a special house-made Blue Margarita Blend – perfect for complimenting any meal.

Restaurant Weekend will also feature four participating beverage and dessert destinations: Barrel Society (930 N Main St, Princeton), Coal Creek Brewing Co. (430 S Main St, Princeton), Sisler’s Ice Cream (421 S Main St, Princeton) and Miss Betsy’s (14 Elm Pl, Princeton). To see items that these locations will be offering, visit: princetontourism.org/restaurant-weekend