Forester Touring Hybrid balances efficiency, all-weather confidence

For 2025, the Subaru lineup expands with the Forester Touring Hybrid, pairing Subaru’s 2.5-liter boxer engine with an Atkinson/Miller cycle hybrid system. (John Stein)

The Subaru Forester has long been a go-to choice for drivers who value practicality and the Japanese brand’s signature all-wheel-drive capability. For 2025, the lineup expands with the Forester Touring Hybrid, pairing Subaru’s 2.5-liter boxer engine with an Atkinson/Miller cycle hybrid system.

I was anxious to get into a Subaru featuring this dynamic hybrid combo, and the results were pretty impressive as far as hybrids go. The result is a compact SUV that promises both efficiency and versatility, qualities that many Forester fans expect, but now with a greener twist.

Under the hood, the hybrid system produces 194 horsepower. It’s not a blistering figure compared to some competitors, but it’s adequate for everyday driving. The Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) integrates electric motors for smoother transitions and features a 6-speed manual shift mode for drivers who like more control.

If you have any winter weather to deal with, Subaru also has X-Mode, which is designed to optimize traction in low-grip situations, a strong selling point for buyers in snowy or off-road-prone regions.

In terms of fuel economy, the Forester Touring Hybrid earns EPA ratings of 35 mpg city, 34 highway, and 35 combined. These numbers are a clear improvement over the standard gasoline model, making the hybrid appealing to drivers who rack up a lot of urban miles. While some rivals in the compact hybrid SUV segment offer slightly higher fuel economy, especially in highway driving, there is very little difference.

I really enjoyed the handsome cabin of my Forester Touring tester. Subaru has really stepped up its game with a thoughtful mix of technology and comfort. One of the stars is the 12.3-inch LCD digital gauge cluster, which anchors the driver’s view, offering crisp graphics and customizable displays.

The driver-assist suite includes Subaru’s Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with DriverFocus and EyeSight Assist Monitor, which keep an eye on both the road and the driver’s attentiveness. These safety technologies continue Subaru’s tradition of making driver assistance standard rather than optional.

I think comfort is another area where the Touring Hybrid truly shines. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with the driver’s seat offering 10-way power adjustments, lumbar support and two-position memory. Rear passengers are not forgotten, as heated rear seats make cold-weather drives more pleasant.

Upholstery choices include perforated leather with suede bolsters in either black with bronze stitching or saddle brown with silver and brown stitching. Both options look upscale, though the suede bolsters may raise long-term durability concerns if you frequently haul pets or kids.

I found the overall seating comfort to be solid. Rear-seat legroom is competitive for the class, and cargo space remains one of the Forester’s best attributes. The square-shaped rear hatch opening and low load floor make it practical for everything from groceries to camping gear.

On the tech front, Subaru’s 360-degree Surround View Monitor is particularly handy for tight parking situations. The digital gauge cluster pairs well with Subaru’s infotainment system, though I found the learning curve to be a little steeper than some other more intuitive interfaces.

Around town, the hybrid’s electric assist makes for smooth and quiet starts, and the cabin feels composed at city speeds. On the highway, the Forester Touring Hybrid remains stable and confident, but acceleration is pretty modest. Passing on two-lane roads requires planning, and the CVT can drone under heavy throttle.

My Forester’s ride was gentle over rough pavement, and body roll was well-managed in corners. Subaru’s trademark symmetrical all-wheel drive continues to be a standout, providing secure handling even in less-than-ideal road conditions.

The test model I drove carried a base price of $41,695. With a $495 Autumn Green Metallic two-tone paint upgrade and $1,420 in destination charges, the final tally came to $43,610. That’s not insignificant for a Forester, a name once associated with a more budget-friendly entry into the compact SUV category.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Touring Hybrid is, in many ways, exactly what you’d expect from Subaru: safe, comfortable, and capable in all weather. The hybrid system brings respectable gains in fuel economy without sacrificing utility, though it doesn’t lead the pack in performance or efficiency.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.