Lexus plug-in package elevates NX 450h+

Lexus has carved a niche in the luxury compact SUV segment with its NX lineup. For 2025, the NX 450h+ continues to offer a compelling mix of efficiency, performance and upscale design. The all-wheel drive system comes standard, ensuring confident grip throughout the year.

I appreciate the visual combination of style and luxury in this new NX, a plug-in hybrid variant that stands out as the most powerful and fuel-conscious member of the NX family. My tester was painted in a gorgeous Nori Green Pearl with refined 20-inch wheels planting it to the ground.

Performance

Combining a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a total of 304 net combined horsepower, the NX 450h+ shares its plug-in hybrid system with the Toyota RAV4 Prime, with Lexus adding more polish and refinement.

I found the transition between gas and electric power to be seamless, and the power delivery is smooth thanks to the electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). I’ve not been a fan of many CVT systems, but this is better than most at disguising abrupt transitions.

With 304 horsepower on tap, acceleration is brisk. Lexus claims a 0–60 mph time of about six seconds, and I’d have to agree it felt about right. Around town, the NX 450h+ feels responsive and agile, with enough torque to handle quick merges and passes with ease. When fully charged, it offers up to 37 miles of electric-only range, making it a strong choice for daily commuters hoping to reduce fuel consumption. Charging on a 240-volt Level 2 outlet takes roughly 2.5 hours.

One hit on the eCVT is that it doesn’t always do the driving experience justice. At highway speeds or under hard acceleration, it can leave the engine sounding a bit strained and droning, which is an issue common in hybrids using CVTs. While Lexus has done well to dampen road and wind noise, the engine’s hum under load is noticeable.

Comfort

With its sharp lines, bold spindle grille, and big 20-inch alloy wheels, the 2025 NX 450h+ doesn’t stray far from Lexus’ current design language. This SUV looks modern and athletic. The $500 panoramic glass roof on my tester added an airy feel to the cabin and makes the already open interior even more inviting.

Inside, Lexus delivers what buyers expect: premium materials and thoughtful ergonomics. The leather seats are supportive and plush, offering both heating and ventilation up front. The leather-trimmed steering wheel feels great in hand and underscores the car’s luxury intentions.

The cabin is tech-forward, with an optional panoramic view monitor ($800) that gives a helpful 360-degree view when maneuvering in tight spaces. However, Lexus’ infotainment system has a bit of a learning curve. The large touchscreen is responsive, but some menu paths are less intuitive than they should be, and the lack of physical buttons for climate control was frustrating the entire week of testing.

Tech

For me, one of the clear highlights of my tester was the upgraded Mark Levinson audio system ($1,020). It’s a 17-speaker setup that delivers exceptional clarity and rich bass without distortion, whether you’re streaming from your phone or tuning into satellite radio. For audiophiles, this is a worthy splurge.

Lexus also loads the NX 450h+ with a full suite of driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. These systems worked well, though I found the lane-centering function can get overly assertive.

Cabin space

Front and rear seat passengers will find adequate legroom and headroom. The cargo area, while useful, is slightly smaller than in some rivals due to the plug-in hybrid’s battery placement. You’ll find 22.7 cubic feet behind the second row, fine for grocery runs, but a bit tight for a weekend getaway with lots of gear or golf clubs.

Overall thoughts

While the NX 450h+ has a lot going for it, it’s not without its trade-offs, especially at the $66,764 price point of my well-optioned test vehicle (MSRP: $61,240 before options and destination). This is a well-rounded luxury plug-in hybrid that blends everyday usability with premium touches. It delivers strong acceleration, a whisper-quiet electric driving mode, and a cabin that feels upscale in both materials and tech.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.