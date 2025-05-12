Mini Cooper S hardtop 2-door loaded with personality

There are few cars out there that ooze the level of quirky personality that Mini Cooper enthusiasts gobble up decade after decade. I recently tested the S Hardtop 2-door model and walked away with a deep feeling that only a week of fun can produce.

The 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2-door continues to embrace its quirky performance roots while layering on a modern, tech-forward experience. With its signature bulldog stance, cheeky attitude and spirited handling, this pint-sized hatchback remains a favorite among those who value personality behind the wheel.

Make no mistake, the Mini Cooper is not necessarily a fit for every car buyer’s taste. As with any vehicle, offering big helpings of personality comes with trade-offs, some of which may give potential buyers pause.

The Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine, pushing out a healthy 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, the powertrain is quick to respond and provides plenty of zip for city driving and highway sprints alike.

I found the acceleration to be sharp, with 0-60 mph coming in under 6.5 seconds. The engine is eager, and the dual-clutch gearbox shifts cleanly and crisply, though it can feel a bit abrupt at low speeds, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

For me, the Cooper S Hardtop shines brightest when it comes to handling. Steering is tight, and the car feels glued to the pavement in corners. Mini has long built its brand around “go-kart-like” dynamics, and that reputation holds up here. It’s a blast to drive on winding rural roads or urban streets, offering an engaging experience that few small cars can match.

One point of note is the stiff suspension, which, when paired with the 17-inch wheels included in the John Cooper Works style package, can become a real test of nerves on rough pavement. Potholes and expansion joints are all too present in the cabin, and the ride might be a bit too firm for those seeking daily-driving comfort. Road noise is also noticeable at higher speeds.

Inside, the 2025 refresh brings a bold and tech-savvy approach. The traditional gauge cluster is gone, replaced by a large, circular OLED touchscreen at the center of the dash, which controls everything from navigation to climate to driving modes. It’s visually impressive and modern. Simple tasks like adjusting climate settings or switching drive modes take more taps than they should. While the lack of physical knobs or buttons may disappoint some drivers, I got used to it within a week.

The cabin is quirky and fun, with high-quality materials and thoughtful design flourishes. With the Iconic trim package ($2,700), you get heated front seats, a big panoramic sunroof, an amazing, upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, and elevated-quality upholstery. The John Cooper Works styling pack ($1,200) adds a racier aesthetic with sportier exterior elements and an overall more aggressive look.

Cargo space is limited, especially with the rear seats up, and the back seat is best suited for kids or short trips with adult passengers. That’s no surprise in a car this size, but it’s worth keeping in mind if versatility is even a slight priority. The trunk offers just over 8 cubic feet with the seats up – enough for groceries, but not much more.

Fuel economy is decent, with EPA estimates of around 27 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. In real-world mixed driving, expect something in the low 30s.

The base price of the 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop starts at $34,600. My test model, equipped with the Iconic trim and JCW styling, rang up at $39,495 including destination charges. That’s a hefty sum for a small, front-wheel-drive hatchback, and at this price point, there’s stiff competition from both mainstream and luxury brands.

Final thoughts

The 2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2-Door is a fun, stylish, and highly customizable compact car that delivers an exciting driving experience. It’s a compelling blend of heritage charm and modern tech. If you prioritize personality over practicality and love driving just for the sake of it, this Mini still knows how to deliver smiles per mile.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.