Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1974 Pontiac Grand Prix

Todd Sternberg’s story about his prized Grand Prix has some twists. He was originally looking to purchase another Grand Prix in Florida, a gold one, when Pontiac enthusiast Scott Scheel talked him out of buying it. and had him instead focus his attention on one in New Jersey.

Todd took Scott’s advice and looked into the New Jersey Grand Prix online. When Scott told him that if he didn’t hurry up and buy it, he was going to buy it out from under him, he pulled the trigger, made the transaction, and had it shipped to his home.

Upon arrival, Todd looked it over and realized that it was—without a doubt—the right choice. He’s had the Grand Prix for six years and never second-guessed the decision.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1974 Pontiac Grand Prix Rear

The 1974 Grand Prix Model J has most of the options Todd wanted, including low miles, only 38,000 on the odometer. He also has all of the paperwork from day-one. The car was purchased on April 4, 1974, at Ratcliffe Pontiac in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Todd knows the original owner bought the car for his wife, who didn’t drive it all the time. In the 24 years they had it, she put a whopping 28,000 miles on it, mostly when she was running late! The second owner bought it in 2000 and put 10,000 miles on it in 18 years.

According to Todd, it is impressive to see the care that the previous owners took with the Grand Prix. Even the cardboard panels and the spatter paint in the trunk look like new.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1974 Pontiac Grand Prix Engine

Not long after Todd got the Grand Prix, he started looking things over and there were a couple of options that the car didn’t have. He installed a factory tach and clock, both are rebuilt, and he also had the factory AM/FM radio repaired.

Todd says the driver’s seat had a slight problem and Sergio, at Tony and Sergio’s Custom Upholstery in Palos Hills, Ill., repaired the seat by cross-stitching the front seam and replacing the padding, to give it a bit more comfort for the driver. The seats in this car are also rare, they are white, reclining seats with lumbar support, not a regular option for Grand Prix.

The 455-cubic-inch engine was pulled and sent to Ray Ramito of Ramitos Racing Engines in Tinley Park, Ill. Eagle connecting rods, SRP pistons, competition cam and 5C heads (1975 emission heads) were milled down, giving the motor a 9.5 to 1 compression ratio. Ray Klemm reworked the factory Rochester “Quadrajet,” 4-barrel carburetor, and set it to the engine specs.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1974 Pontiac Grand Prix Interior

Todd says Ram Air exhaust manifolds replaced the originals, running out through 2.5-inch pipes. Todd installed a FlowKooler water pump, Power Master starter, and alternator, all from Summit Racing. The transmission was rebuilt by Tranzwerks and upgraded by Turbo Terry, with a Gear Vendors overdrive unit. Putting all that power to the pavement is an Auburn 3.73:1 Posi rear end. This Grand Prix J sits on Wheel Vintiques, 15x8-inch Pontiac Rally wheels with BF Goodrich radials, 225/79R15 in front and 255/70R15 on the rear.

Under the front of the car, some new steering parts were replaced to make the steering safe. Also, the front brakes were reworked, again for safety reasons. New shocks were added all around, too. The A/C coolant was converted to 134A freon, and Todd repaired the Climate Control, a major undertaking.

Todd plans to take his car on a few extended road trips this year: The Route 66 Cruise and a Pontiac show, out of state. He is planning to install cruise control and extended driver’s side seat tracks before he hits the road.

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.