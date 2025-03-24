Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is impressive, stylish pickup

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is Chevy’s first all-electric full-size pickup. Offering plenty of power, technology and practicality, it also has a starting price of $94,500, which makes it the most expensive Silverado ever produced.

The RST in the name stands for Rally Sport Truck. It’s a trim level that typically includes sportier styling, upgraded technology and premium features compared to lower trims. In the Silverado EV, the RST First Edition is the high-end model, offering features like a powerful dual-motor setup, four-wheel steering, and an advanced interior with a large infotainment display.

Performance and range

Let’s start with the good stuff: Under the hood – or rather, under the floor – the Silverado EV RST packs a dual-motor setup producing 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Wide Open Watts mode. This impressive output allows the truck to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, which is astonishing for a vehicle of this size.

Chevy estimates a range of up to 440 miles on a full charge, which is competitive in the EV truck market. The real-world range will, of course, depend on factors like driving style, terrain, and payload. The truck supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW, which means it can add about 100 miles of range in roughly 10 minutes – handy for long hauls or quick pit stops.

Towing and utility

Pickup owners tend to want hauling and tow capabilities, and the Silverado EV RST doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,300 pounds.

I really liked the Multi-Flex Midgate feature that extends the bed’s length, allowing for larger cargo without sacrificing cabin space. The front trunk “frunk” provides additional storage, something gas-powered Silverados simply can’t offer.

Interior and technology

My tester’s cabin was modern and spacious. A massive 17-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard, complemented by an 11-inch digital gauge cluster. Chevy’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system is included, making highway travel more convenient.

I found the materials to be upscale, with soft-touch surfaces featuring a tech-heavy aesthetic rather than traditional truck ruggedness. Today’s pickups can provide the best of both worlds.

The layout is driver-focused, with plenty of storage options, comfortable seating, and a panoramic glass roof that adds to the airy feel. Personally, the absence of physical buttons for climate and audio controls is frustrating, as I find touchscreen-based interfaces can be distracting while driving.

Conclusion

The base price for the 2025 Silverado EV RST is $94,500, with the final cost rising to $96,710 when factoring in destination charges. That puts it well above many gas-powered Silverado models and even pricier than some rivals, like the Ford F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T, depending on configurations.

While my Silverado EV tester delivered a high-tech, high-performance experience, the price point may be a sticking point for traditional truck buyers who are used to more affordable workhorses.

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is an undeniably impressive EV truck. It’s powerful, packed with cutting-edge features, and offers a best-in-class range. However, its high price tag, reliance on touchscreen controls, and potential real-world range variances could give some buyers pause.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.