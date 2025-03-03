Ram 1500 RHO offers high-performance, impressive cabin comfort

At a time when high-performance off-road trucks are all the rage and capable of netting buyers willing to pay more than $80K to $100K for a pickup, the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Crew Cab takes its very first bow.

Clearly, Ram aimed high to deliver an exciting blend of capability, comfort and power. However, at a starting price of $69,995, this truck isn’t exactly budget-friendly. With a handful of add-ons, the final price on my test model reached $87,900. Having said the painful part, let’s look at the fun part.

On the outside, the RHO looks like a rugged, off-road performance pickup. My tester featured a tough-looking Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat with functional black cladding to protect vulnerable rockers and fender flairs. It sits high with just a toe-grab step to avoid off-road debris.

Performance

Under the hood is where the real “fun” starts with the Ram RHO, which is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 540 horsepower and 521 pound-foot of torque. While it doesn’t quite match the outgoing TRX’s supercharged V8, it still provides plenty of muscle for off-road adventures and highway cruising alike.

The RHO features full-time four-wheel drive and an advanced suspension system, allowing it to easily handle rugged terrain. The RHO sits slightly lower than the outgoing TRX but maintains an aggressive stance, thanks to its 35-inch all-terrain tires and wide fender flares.

Interior and features

Inside my RHO Crew Cab tester was a refined yet rugged interior. Standard features include a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, a digital gauge cluster, and premium cloth and vinyl seating. However, our test model was upgraded with the TRX Level 1 Group package ($9,995), adding leather-trimmed bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, and an upgraded sound system. It’s a nice touch for those looking for extra comfort in their off-road machine.

One notable addition was the Bed Utility Group ($945), which includes a spray-in bedliner, tie-downs, and adjustable cargo rails. For those who use their truck for work or hauling gear, this is a worthwhile investment. The Rock Rails ($995) provide added protection when tackling rough terrain, a must-have for serious off-roaders. Lastly, the 18-inch aluminum wheels ($1,895) enhance the truck’s look and durability.

Drivability

On the road, the RHO feels solid and composed, with responsive steering and strong braking performance. The ride is firm but not punishing, thanks to the adaptive suspension. While it has plenty of power for daily driving and towing, it lacks the raw, thunderous acceleration of the TRX’s supercharged V8.

While we all will lament the V8s, for me, the inline-six delivers impressive fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing TRX, which may appeal to those looking for a more practical high-performance truck.

Price

The base price of $69,995 positions the RHO as a premium off-road truck, and with optional upgrades, our test model came in at $87,900. That’s a steep price tag, especially considering that full-size trucks can be had for significantly less. However, the RHO justifies its cost with high-end features, strong performance and serious off-road capabilities.

For those who want a capable off-roader without stepping into full TRX territory, the RHO is a solid choice. It offers a balance of power, comfort and practicality, but buyers should carefully consider which options they truly need before pushing the price toward $90,000.

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Crew Cab is an impressive truck that bridges the gap between mainstream pickups and extreme off-roaders like the TRX. It’s powerful, well-equipped and ready for adventure. However, with its high price and slightly tamer personality compared to the TRX, it may not be the ultimate off-road beast some enthusiasts were hoping for.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.