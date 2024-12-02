Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi is beast of beauty

For fans of muscle car V8 power, the slow dissolution of the Dodge big-block Hemi-powered vehicles is coming to a close. One thing is for sure: change can be hard to prepare for and even harder to accept.

The first in a series of “Last Call” models, I tested the small-batch (1,000 production units) Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi edition, which is a $3,595 upcharge to the standard model. The Alchemi is more of an appearance package than a performance package, though the SRT base is head-over-heels more fun than most.

The AlcHemi commemorates the end of V8 production for the Durango. Featuring a 6.4-liter Hemi SRT V8 engine and exclusive design elements, it fulfills all the promises of past high-powered Durangos, while adding a distinct punch of color and attitude to the look.

Dodge maintains it will cease production of all V8 Hemi-powered Durangos at the end of 2024. Of course, any leftover inventory will still be on the dealership lots – until it’s not. Equal numbers of four unique exterior colors have been produced, from Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray and Vapor Gray to White Knuckle.

Special edition content

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI special edition includes: 20-by-10-inch Satin Black forged SRT wheels; yellow SRT Brembo brakes; Satin Black “392″ vinyl fender decals with yellow accents; honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow-accent borders; black exhaust tips; Midnight Metallic grille and liftgate badges, along with unique SRT interior accents with yellow and silver stitching.

The SRT “392″ logo is embroidered on seatbacks, while seats are embellished with yellow and silver stitching, the leather and suede steering wheel features a red LED SRT logo; and forged carbon-fiber interior accents elevate the cabin experience.

Performance

The Dodge muscle car “legends” will live on well past 2024, and the likelihood is many of these Last Call variants will be highly sought after by enthusiasts who harken back to the once-inspired engineers who stuffed huge Hemi powerplants into anything in the stable with four wheels.

Packing a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine under the hood, the Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi produces 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this 3-row Durango jumps to attention with a belch of deep-belly exhaust.

I found my tester’s ride to be similar to standard Durango SRTs. There are settings for performance and suspension variables. My preference was the SRT tuning in the Sport setting, which is the best combo for the big Durango to feel planted and in control. The cool, yellow Brembos are highly capable and smooth.

The Hemi growls to life with the push of the starter button, announcing the beast is alive and kickin’. There is tons of power on tap for passing and merging, though the cost for fun is an embarrassing fuel economy rating at 13 city/19 highway/15 combined.

The base here would be the SRT 392 at $74,995, with $14,800 in options, plus paint and destination, bringing the price to $91,785. If you are a fan of Hemi-powered fun and enjoy having your SUV bolt around town like a Challenger, you should keep an eye out for one of these in your local area.

Customers can search for available allocations of the Durango “Last Call” model via the Dodge Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage.com.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.