Outback Touring XT delivers best of Subaru comfort

Unless your name includes the letters WRX, performance and the Subaru brand have no common denominator. Luckily, millions of the brand’s sometimes-obsessive fans could care less. They prefer the oft-boxy exterior design and boxer engine that keeps them gripping the ground over major horsepower.

In addition to being a bit more focused on the “utility” of Subaru, throngs of customers enjoy the relatively reasonable pricing for a vehicle that for many decades had a penchant for reaching upwards of 200,000 miles.

Last year, the Outback got a tweak to the interior, adding some tech and a bit more space, as well as some needed outward aesthetic changes. I recently tested the 2024 Subaru Touring XT model, featuring an Autumn Green Metallic paint with some strategic black cladding and 18-inch black, and alloy wheels to round out the look.

I understand there are a lot of owners who love the wagon style and appreciate there is no need for a step-up to get in. That enhances the drive/performance characteristics as well as the use of the utility space in the back. The addition of the black roof rail w/integrated retractable crossbars and power moonroof reflected my high-end Touring model’s added upscale comfort, along with an increased level of functionality.

The base Outback starts at a mere $30,100, which includes standard all-wheel drive. This would be a good deal in anyone’s book when compared to like-minded (and designed) compact SUVs (without AWD) that can easily get past $40K really fast. With Subaru offering nine trim levels, there’s not enough space to go through all of them here – but understand they all have AWD and add significant comfort and tech standards as the trim levels go up.

My tester is the top-end model, and it landed at $44,231, including a $1,295 destination charge. The Touring XT includes a more desirable 2.4-liter turbo boxer 4-cylinder pushing out an impressive 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Those starter Outbacks have a more anemic 2.4-liter boxer offering up just 182 hp.

I found my tester’s turbo boxer to be very good at the basics and pretty responsive for more aggressive maneuvers getting on and off of highway ramps. The power transfer was definitely smoother than my experience in the base models.

Another upside to my 2024 tester was reduced cabin noise which had been addressed with last year’s refresh. The turbo is quieter than the base engine, though it will still amp up the cabin noise if you decide to jump on it. The towing capacity is 3,500 pounds.

Outback’s ground clearance is 8.7 inches, better than most crossovers and small SUVs. Subaru’s AWD system includes X-Mode, which is engaged by pressing a button that directs power to the appropriate wheels if you are on a loose trail or surface.

Part of my issue with Subaru’s performance always seems to come back to the Continuously Variable Transmission. Its primary purpose is to effectively harness the pop of the turbo engine while trying to squeeze out all the potential fuel economy available. This is not a formula for fun driving as much as it is a solid mate to the AWD system. Fuel economy is a respectable 22 city/29 highway/25 combined.

Like I said before, ask most Subaru owners if they really care about performance and they will list it below the AWD prowess and the utility of the entire vehicle. While the Touring XT is at the top-end of the pricing scales, it pretty much includes everything you can option onto an Outback.

Inside the cabin, you have a very roomy front row and equally comfortable space in the second row. Behind the second-row seats is 33 cubic feet of cargo room that when folded flat offers an impressive 75.6 cubic feet of cargo space. My tester featured a nice two-tone black over brown leather interior and a larger vertical info screen.

Other features worthy of note include power heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats, power hatch, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon 570-watt stereo system, heated steering wheel, and the Starlink Multimedia system for the info screen, including HD radio and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Subaru’s EyeSight safety system is standard throughout the lineup. It includes everything from blind-spot warning to rearview cross-traffic, plus pedestrian recognition, and emergency braking. Other standard safety equipment on my tester included smart cruise control with lane centering, along with steering responsive headlights with high beam assist.

Overall, the 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT I tested was a nice family vehicle given the upgraded turbo powerplant. I would not want to drive a base engine with a loaded vehicle, but at the price of admission for a base model, one has to dig a little deeper to get the better things in life. After all, it is a Subaru and the family will be safer with the iconic AWD.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.