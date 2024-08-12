Stelvio Quadrofoglio delivers high performance marks, AWD grip

Would you like to hear about a luxury SUV with gobs of horsepower? What’s that you say, you’ve seen plenty of them and they are impressive – but so darn expensive. I agree on both items: there is a lot of competition for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrofoglio I recently tested, and those ramped-up SUV prices are rarely less than six figures.

It doesn’t matter where you look, whether it’s Jaguar, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, 0-60 mph can be had in 3.5 seconds or less IF you are willing to pay for it. While the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrofoglio is no value-priced luxury vehicle, landing at $7K less than the six-figure competition, it has a lot of performance and a very distinct Italian aesthetic.

Performance

The heartbeat of the Stelvio Quad is its 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Pushing out a potential 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, my tester easily hit the promised 60 mph in less than 3.6 seconds. Look for an 8-speed automatic handling all of the wheels on the Quad.

Perhaps the coolest part of the whole high-performance SUV experience is the elevated seating position that, for me, adds a nuanced element of enjoyment (not to mention visibility). This is the last version of the Stelvio for the gas-engine crowd. Looks like EV-power (like so many) is going to be the “only select” option on the future menu. Years from now when the EV is the standard (and its hammering torque the bar), we can reminisce about the old gas-powered performance experience – and this Stelvio Quad belongs in that conversation.

Speaking of gas-powered vehicles, my Stelvio was offering up slightly less-than-average fuel economy numbers at 17 City/23 Highway/19 Combined. Is someone buying in this SUV class concerned? Probably not. The Start/Stop function aids in the fuel economy, though it was slow to ignite from a stop compared to other vehicles I’ve tested. Acceptable for a Hyundai, but not for an Alfa Romeo.

At 4,313 pounds, the Stevio can get its mass moving quickly and maybe more notably it can very easily maneuver that mass at high speeds with little difficulty or lean. The ride is a bit stiff and the big 21-inch tires provide a great plant to the road, though they add to the rough ride at times. Alfa says it can reach a top speed of 177 mph (no argument here).

Luxury cabin

The aforementioned tire noise aside, the Stelvio Quad’s cabin is a touch noisy. As much as I loved the top-notch stitched leather and Alcantara, and the exquisite bucket seats with eight-way power adjustable settings, I never was happy with the constant exterior noise invading the cabin.

The 8.8-inch touchscreen is a good size for the driver to see with ease. My overall thoughts on the in-cabin tech are underwhelming. The infotainment home screen is distracting, though intuitive to operate. The interface is slower than most in a much less expensive class. I did appreciate the wireless charging pad and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Stelvio’s front row is roomy with great head and leg room. In the second row, there is less room and two adults is the maximum capacity. You get 18.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 56.5 cubic feet with the back seats folded flat. That’s below average, but the spaces were easy to configure.

Final thoughts

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio could easily be called a niche brand. You just don’t see a lot of them here in the Midwest, though the ones I see I immediately know it is something very distinct.

The Stelvio Quad is fast and furious in its ability to attack the pavement. My tester started at $87,370 and with some optional safety features ($700), a nice sunroof ($1,495), the Green Tri-Coat ($2,200), and a destination charge ($1,595) the final cost landed at a respectful $93,360.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.