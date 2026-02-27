Shop small along Starved Rock Country’s I&M Canal

Beyond the beautiful natural scenery and delectable dining options, Starved Rock Country’s scenic and historic canal towns are home to several of Illinois’ best boutique shopping. Dotted with exciting hand-curated stores and artisan retailers, these thriving main streets and vintage shopping areas offer something for every shopper’s taste. Join us as we visit just a few of the unique great boutique shopping destinations found between Morris and La Salle, near the I&M Canal.

True North

539 Bedford Road, Morris

1338 Clay St., Morris

ShopTrueNorth.com

True North knows that shopping can, and should, be an adventure. With two buildings, featuring more than 21,000 square-feet of eclectic vintage, True North is a renowned Midwestern vintage shopping destination. Part store, part themed attraction – you’ll find more than 100 vendors offering a staggering array of hand selected items. Whether you’re look for eclectic collectibles, handpicked vintage clothing, salvaged furniture or supplies for your next upcycle project – True North has it all.

Oleanders Boutique

304 Liberty St., Morris

OleandersBoutique.com

Oleanders Boutique, located in downtown Morris, is one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular boutiques. Specializing in women’s fashion, in sizes small-3XL, the hand-selected stock at Oleanders is constantly changing and staying on trend. To get a sneak peak at this season’s tops, jeans, shoes, dresses and accessories, be sure to follow Oleanders on social media.

RPS Toys

820 La Salle St., Ottawa

RPS.toys

If you’re shopping with kids in mind, be sure to visit RPS Toys, the area’s premier family-friendly shopping destination. This fun downtown Ottawa shop specializes in toys, early reader books, games and puzzles from some of the best brand names in the industry. Housed in a former one-screen movie theater, the shop features aisles of items that prove learning and fun don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Prairie Fox Books

719 La Salle St., Ottawa

PrairieFoxBooks.com

Prairie Fox Books is home to Starved Rock Country’s best selection of reading material, boasting an impressive selection of books, spanning almost any genre you can think of. Thrillers, mysteries, general fiction, historical fiction and graphic novels, all have sizable sections. You’ll find the latest bestseller and shelves of must-read classics. The store also sports a great selection of early readers and young adult literature, along with gift items sure to appeal to the avid readers in your life.

A Mess of Things

726 La Salle St., Ottawa

Facebook.com/MessOfThings

Ottawa’s A Mess of Things is a carefully curated home and garden market, offering local and regionally made goods, fair trade items, vintage apparel and much, much more. Located behind the iconic Peltier marble mural, this treasure trove of artisan items has been a staple of Ottawa’s downtown boutique shopping district since 2012. Drop in to explore their ever-changing selection of vintage decor, jewelry, home goods, clothing, fair trade foods, bath and body products and local art.

229 Estates

229 W. Main St., Ottawa

229estates.com

229 Estates is one of Ottawa’s premier antique stores and gift shops, specializing in rare, unique and one-of-a-kind items. Inside this large downtown store, conveniently located on Main St, you’ll find military antiques, collectibles, vintage furniture, sports and trading cards, collectible coins and currency, home decor, antique books and much more! Be sure to check out their second location, 229 Estates South (1002 1st St., Ottawa).

Jobst Monument And Gifts

402 W Main St, Ottawa

Facebook.com/Jobst-Monument-Gifts

Housed in a historic 1800’s building on Ottawa’s Main Street, Jobst Monument and Gifts hosts two stores under one roof. You’ll find a hand-picked selection of unique gifts for the home and garden, as well as a selection of tasteful monuments for families and civic memorials. While you’re there, be sure to check out Jobst’s fairy garden corner, perfect for gaining inspiration or picking up a few pieces for building your own whimsical miniature garden.

B Dominique Boutique

542 W. Norris Drive, Ottawa

ShopBDominique.com

Ottawa’s B Dominique Boutique, conveniently located on Route 6, is all about body positivity and great fashion. Carrying all items in sizes small-3XL, this inclusive and fashion forward store is serving up curated seasonal collections of comfortable and stylish jumpsuits, tops, jeans, hats and accessories. Be sure to follow B Dominique Boutique on Facebook to see their new arrivals.

The Rock and Soul

229 S. Clark St., North Utica

TheRockAndSoul.com

Located just a few minutes from the entrance to Starved Rock State Park, Utica’s The Rock and Soul is your destination for fine rocks, gemstones and meditation supplies. Catering to everyone from knowledgeable rock hounds to the beginner, you’ll find a beautiful and approachable selection of mineral specimens and gemstones, along with earth science selection for the kids. The Rock and Soul’s meditation section includes Tibetan Singing Bowls, tapestries, statues, mala beads, healing stones, pendulums and so much more.

Clarks Run Antiques

215 N. Division St., North Utica

clarksruncreek.com/antiques

Utica’s Clarks Run Antiques is home to a full wine bar, outdoor patio and the village’s largest selection of quality antiques and vintage pieces. Located just a short walk from bustling Mill Street, you’ll find over seventy experienced and professional vendor spaces selling exceptionally well-curated collections of antiques. With the addition of their on-site wine bar, Clarks Run has cemented themselves as not only one of Starved Rock Country’s best multi-dealer antique shops, but also a top notch destination for enjoying libations near Starved Rock State Park.

Canal Cargo

737 1st St., LaSalle

canal-cargo-market.business.site

The Canal Cargo Market, located in historic downtown La Salle, features more than 6,500 square feet of vintage, antique and shabby chic decor. If you’re looking for that perfect piece of upcycled vintage furniture, or just love the rustic and industrial elements of salvaged materials, Canal Cargo Market is a must-stop location for you! Now that vintage architectural elements and reclaimed furnishings are more popular than ever, let Canal Cargo’s staff help you plan your perfect space, finding you the tools and products you need to unleash your own creativity.