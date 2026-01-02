Utica Welcome Center to host works by contemporary artists Ken Knight and Lorena Malm

Starved Rock Country has long been a hub for local and visiting artists, with the region’s picturesque landscape inspiring generations of painters, sculptors, photographers and poets. Now, a revolving selection of works by some of the region’s acclaimed artists will be on display at Utica’s Starved Rock Country Welcome Center (248 W. Canal St.) – located just minutes away from the gates of Starved Rock State Park.

This series of free to visit, pop-up exhibits has been made possible through a partnership between Heritage Corridor Destinations and NCI ARTworks, and will continue to showcase the work of both local and regional artists at this popular tourist information center and Illinois product-themed gift shop.

“The partnership we’ve established with NCI ARTworks is a valuable addition to the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center,” said Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “By featuring regional artists alongside our existing Illinois Made products, we’re enhancing our efforts to promote and celebrate the culture, talent, and creativity of the region.”

NCI ARTworks Gallery will exhibit 70 works by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ken Knight, a Streator native who has donated the pieces to support the nonprofit arts organization. (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

The next installment of this partnership will feature a pair of shows, spotlighting the works of Streator native Ken Knight and Lorena Malm. A preview show will be held at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center (opening Jan. 3, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m.) and a full exhibit at NCI Artworks Gallery in Peru (408 5th St., Peru, opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9).

Ken Knight, an accomplished painter who originally hails from Streator, is known for his abstract works inspired by Mondrian and the De Stijl movement. Knight’s work “seeks to create order out of chaos,” and has exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe and been featured in shows in Chicago, New York, Italy, Portugal and, most recently, Art Basel Miami Beach.

Knight has generously donated more than 70 original works, the sales of which will benefit NCI Artworks. Included in this generous donation of original artwork are several unfinished pieces that have been completed through a collaboration with local contemporary artist, Lorena Malm. The vibrant colors of Knight’s work and hard lines of some of the pieces are softened in some cases and enhanced in others with Malm’s brushwork and layering – resulting in a very unique duo exhibition for NCI ARTworks Gallery.

Knight’s artwork, and his collaborations with Malm, will be on exhibit and available to buy at both the NCI ARTworks Gallery in the west wing of the historic Westclox building and in the Utica Welcome Center operated by the Heritage Corridor Destinations Group from January to March. The Utica Welcome Center is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday, while the NCI ARTworks Gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and by appointment by emailing: outreach@nciartworks.com.

Located a block away from Utica’s bustling downtown Mill Street, The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe is the perfect first stop before you start exploring nearby Starved Rock State Park. Managed by Heritage Corridor Destinations, the shop features a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion. Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region.

From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you at this exciting new addition to downtown Utica. In addition to the great items, you’ll find all the useful brochures, maps and guide books you need to plan your stay in the Starved Rock Country area.

Based around three central pillars, Artistic Collaboration, Educational Outreach, and Arts Space Development, North Central Illinois ARTworks (located at 408 5th St., Peru) is fostering communication between artists, arts organizations, and arts educators through a regional arts calendar, arts directory, public round table discussions, seminars and workshops. NCI Artworks also hosts regular gallery shows, artist talks and coordinates public art projects throughout the community. For more information on upcoming arts events in the area, be sure to follow NCI Artworks on social media.

This ongoing partnership between these two organizations not only offers a platform for local artists but also enriches the visitor experience at one of the area’s key tourism hubs – blending art, culture, and community in the heart of Starved Rock Country.

Be sure to save the date for NCI Artwork’s next show on March 13, featuring works by Douglas Dalrymple and Jeri Sparks.